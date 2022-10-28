Soccer

Aim for gold. Don’t be happy with silver: Mosimane on getting out of your comfort zone

28 October 2022 - 12:00
Coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Al-Ahli/Twitter

Pitso Mosimane has some pearls of wisdom regarding getting out of your comfort zone and not settling for second best.

The Al-Ahli head coach, who has been flying the flag high at one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs, said doing this yields results.

“Some people are afraid to go out of their comfort zone because they fear the unknown. Yes, it is cold outside, but winter is seasonal. Summer will come, just like day and night. We have been jumping all the time and we have survived. By the way, we are still jumping. So just jump.

“Don’t settle for second best! Aim and go first place, the gold medal. Don’t be happy with a silver medal. The opportunity is presenting itself, take it, have pride and integrity, and you will also earn respect for yourself,” Mosimane said.

Last week the coach had fans buzzing after he hit the ground running with his second successive win.

Mosimane’s first match was a 1-1 draw in the Jeddah derby against Jeddah Club. Al-Ahli then beat last-placed Najran 2-1 at home as the team notched up their first win in the second-tier Yelo League.

Al-Ahli also notched a 2-0 win away against mid-table Al-Riyadh.

Mosimane has a two-year mandate to restore Al-Ahli to the top flight and consolidate their position there.

