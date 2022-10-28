Soccer

Maritzburg United coach John Maduka says better days are coming

28 October 2022 - 09:27
Maritzburg United coach John Maduka admits to pressure but remains hopeful that their fortunes will change.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

At almost half-way of the season, Maritzburg United are in the bottom half of the table but coach John Maduka is adamant happy days are coming.

After 12 matches, United are dangerously third from the bottom, above Marumo Gallants and basement side Sekhukhune United, with 11 points and face a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

“Pressure will always be there, but you must remember we are trying to build a new team,” he said after they were thrashed 5-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Tuesday.

“You can see the players we introduced are new in the PSL. When you are building a new team things like these will happen along the way. It is part of growth. As a coach, pressure will always be there, but we take one game at a time and we look forward to [the] next game.”

Maduka said though they have only managed two wins so far, all is not lost and players will use the break to rest.

“Players need a bit of a break, this season has been awkward with the way games have been whereby you play back-to-back games and after that you rest for two weeks and something like that.

“Maybe the break will give us time to be able to put the team together, it is not all lost. As much as we are building the team, we have been getting points. If you look at [the] log, if you win two or three games you move up the ladder.

“Our situation is not that bad. As much as we are still building the team, we have managed to get some points and that is the positive side.

“We are looking forward to the coming game on Friday against Golden Arrows and it is going to be important for us to go all out because it is a home game. We must make sure we redeem ourselves in that match to go to the break on a high note.”

