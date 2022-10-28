“Regardless of who is playing, you have been given the tool and the guidelines to go out there and perform; it has been working and so far so good. When you look at the squads of last season and this season, they [are] different and this is because this season was a fresh start with a new coach and new technical team.
“This season we have really been together, we have been united and we are very ambitious. It will be unfair of me to compare last season and this season because not everyone who was here last season is here this season, but this has been a fresh start and we are heading in the right direction.”
Maela said Riveiro has instilled the mentality of players having to fight for positions at training.
“It is about the next training session, the next match and we don’t want to think too far ahead. What we are trying to do is to create a habit of excellence every day, ours is to be present at training and make sure you do your best. By doing that you are giving yourself a better chance of succeeding on match day.”
Pirates captain Maela says coach Riveiro has brought a culture of excellence to the club
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
As they approach the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has spoken out about the new culture of excellence instilled by coach José Riveiro.
Maela said there is a new vibe at the club since the Spanish coach arrived in June and his impact is shown by their marked improvement in results and general play which includes the 3-0 thumping of Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Buccaneers are in the MTN8 final against AmaZulu next weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and are fourth on the DStv Premiership table with 19 points from 12 matches.
“This is because of what the coach has created within the team, everyone knows their role and everyone knows what is expected from them,” said Maela.
“Regardless of who is playing, you have been given the tool and the guidelines to go out there and perform; it has been working and so far so good. When you look at the squads of last season and this season, they [are] different and this is because this season was a fresh start with a new coach and new technical team.
“This season we have really been together, we have been united and we are very ambitious. It will be unfair of me to compare last season and this season because not everyone who was here last season is here this season, but this has been a fresh start and we are heading in the right direction.”
Maela said Riveiro has instilled the mentality of players having to fight for positions at training.
“It is about the next training session, the next match and we don’t want to think too far ahead. What we are trying to do is to create a habit of excellence every day, ours is to be present at training and make sure you do your best. By doing that you are giving yourself a better chance of succeeding on match day.”
They have put the comprehensive win over Sundowns during the MTN8 second leg last weekend behind them and are fully focused on Chiefs, where a positive result can move them to second spot.
“After the semifinal result against Sundowns we were happy, but the coach has taught us that if you win a game you don’t have to be high and when you don’t win you don’t have to be low.
“You must always try to keep a stable mind and be in a stable place, qualifying for the final gives you a confidence boost, but we always come to the same place and we focus on what we have to do.”
Leading the team in front of a sold-out FNB Stadium will be an honour for Maela.
Kaizer Chiefs will not target Pirates’ danger man Saleng, says Dolly
“It is an honour and privilege to captain Orlando Pirates. It is not only because of the Soweto Derby, but every time I step onto the field and leading the team is something special.
“Especially to those who know where I come from with the club, so every game I get to lead the team is huge. I don’t think there has been that much change, the only difference is that now people pay too much attention to me because I am wearing the armband.
“Even before the captaincy, every time when I stepped onto the field I wanted to win, I wanted to help my teammates win the match. I have always had that personality of being outgoing in the field; when I step on the field I am one of the players who will take the initiative.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘He is just a boy who wants to play football’: Pirates boss Riveiro on Saleng
Extra precautions, bomb sweep at FNB Stadium for Soweto derby after US terror alert
Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos