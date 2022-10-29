Junior Khanye says Chiefs will battle to stop Pirates' Saleng, Erasmus and Ndlondlo

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye anticipates Amakhosi having a tough time dealing with Orlando Pirates’ troublesome forward trio of Monnapule Saleng, Kermit Erasmus and Ndabeyithethwa Ndlondo in Saturday's Soweto derby.
Fourth-placed Pirates host fifth-placed Chiefs in the sold-out derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm) that will be attended by 93,000 supporters.
Saleng, recalled from loan at Swallows FC in the off-season, has been in scoring form and formed a dangerous partnership with the intelligent Erasmus, who was signed by Bucs from Mamelodi Sundowns just before the transfer window closed in August.
Ndlondlo also signed for Pirates as the window was closing, from Marumo Gallants, and the exciting player has provided impetus and penetration, attacking from midfield.
“We must not forget that Chiefs will be playing against an Orlando Pirates side that have recently beaten the champions and they have highly-rated players in Ndlondlo, Saleng and Kermit that are very dangerous,” Khanye said, referring to Bucs' impressive 3-0 MTN8 semifinal win against five-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Polokwane on Saturday.
Saleng scored consecutive braces against Golden Arrows and Sundowns while Erasmus scored one against the latter. In the 2-0 victory against Arrows, Erasmus provided two assists to Saleng.
“He [Saleng] plays with high intensity and he has got a good technique and you can see that from the second goal he scored against Sundowns,” Khanye said.
“And Kermit complements him because he plays as false number nine and he runs away and distracts the defenders and Saleng comes with his speed to exploit that space.
“He is not a very skilful player, but he has enough skill to eliminate a person in front of him. He is using his skill very wisely.”
While Bucs are in the MTN8 final, where they meet AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium next Saturday, Chiefs are on the rebound from their semifinal defeat to Usuthu.
Amakhosi drew the second leg in Durban 0-0 on Saturday to exit on away goals after the first leg ended 1-1.
