Sundowns target another win in KZN against Royal AM

29 October 2022 - 13:10 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Haashim Domingo of Sundowns and Lebogang Mabotja of Marumo Gallants during the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 19.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo says their emphatic victory against Maritzburg United has helped them regain their confidence, but warns Royal AM will be a much tougher opponent.

After their 5-0 drubbing of the Team of Choice in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday in a DStv Premiership clash, Masandwana remained in the Zulu kingdom for their next league clash against Royal at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

Before the big win, Sundowns suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals which was followed by coaching changes at the defending league champions.

“I think (the win against Maritzburg) was a boost of confidence for us, but we are still keeping our fit on the ground and looking forward to the next one,” Domingo said.

“We will use that 5-0 (win) as a confidence booster because each and every game we want to score as many goals as we can.

“But we will go there respecting the opposition (Royal) for who they are. But we are going to try our utmost best to get the best results on the day,” he said.

Royal will also go into the match with an energy and confidence boost after they defeated Golden Arrows 3-1 in a midweek clash.

Before that Thwihli Thwahla had registered three defeats on the trot in the league.

“What we can expect is a team that is really going to come at us because they also have confidence after getting a win in the last match,” Domingo said.

“Also Royal are a team that is very flexible upfront, so I think we need to remain disciplined in that regard and stick to our plan.”

Domingo and 21-year-old Cassius Mailula each scored a brace each against Maritzburg.

“Cassius had a great game and he was very mature and didn’t rush things,” Domingo said.

