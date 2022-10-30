Soccer

'Mpontshane is still sleeping': Fans react to Maart’s goal and Chiefs’ derby win

30 October 2022 - 11:27 By Marc Strydom
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his wonder goal in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on October 29 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Any Soweto derby has talking points that will be rehashed and turned into delightful digs on social media, but Yusuf Maart's wonder goal that settled a 1-0 DStv Premiership win for Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Pirates on Saturday has lit up social media in its own manner.

Maart scored a goal from inside his own half in the 74th minute that saw back-pedalling Bucs goalkeeper Siyabonga Montshane tripping over himself as he could not get close to the spectacular chip that dipped in under the crossbar.

Chiefs supporters on Twitter were calling for Maart to be given goal of the season already.

Another talking point was how midfielder Njabulo Blom tied up Pirates' in-form danger man Monnapule Saleng, as Amakhosi fans engaged in the age-old tradition of the post-match feast of banter and rubbing it in.

