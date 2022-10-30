Soccer

Sub Mtshali strikes late to earn battling Birds draw against SuperSport

30 October 2022 - 20:09 By Marc Strydom
Lindokuhle Mtshali of Swallows celebrates his equaliser in the DStv Premiership match against Supersport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on October 30 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Swallows FC fought back from a goal down to earn a hard-fought 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.

Thulani Hlatshwayo put SuperSport ahead in the 53rd minute, with substitute Lindokuhle Mtshali equalising for the Birds in the 90th.

The result left third-placed SuperSport seven points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns while 14th-placed Swallows kept their noses ahead of the relegation zone.  

Both sides will rue opportunities that went begging.

On Swallows bench, in the dying seconds caretaker coach Musa Nyatama was left fuming when a handball by substitute Siyabonga Nhlapo was not picked up by referee Tshidiso Maruphing four minutes into injury time.

For SuperSport, Bradley Grobler slipped taking a penalty and missed by miles in the first half.

Gavin Hunt's mostly young Matsatsantsa created the clearer opportunities in the opening half-hour, with Swallows prying half-chances before the break.

After Grant Margeman was through on the right to force a save from Swallows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa, Maruphing awarded what seemed a soft penalty. Thamsanqa Gabuza went down under tugging from Yagan Sasman but there appeared pushing in the other direction too.

Grobler completely lost his footing taking the shot in the 27th minute and the ball ballooned metres wide.

SuperSport opened the scoring when, from Jamie Webber's corner from the right, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe's header forced a stop from Mbanjwa and the ball looped to Hlatshwayo to finish at the right upright.

Swallows did not give up the fight and in the 90th Mtshali played a one-two with man-of-the-match Gregory Damons on the edge of the box and curled a low finish round Ricardo Goss.

