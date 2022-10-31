Chiefs coach Zwane says beating Pirates doesn’t mean pressure is gone

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says the much-needed three points from his side's morale-boosting 1-0 DStv Premiership win over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday has not eased pressure on him.
Chiefs went into the Soweto derby on the back of three matches without a win in all competitions. Defeat against Pirates could have piled more pressure on Zwane and his charges as the club enters a two-month domestic break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
As a result of the win, Zwane's young, rebuilt Amakhosi go into the break in fourth place on 21 points from 13 matches, seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Any coach would want to win any big game but this victory will go a long way for me personally because I wanted to win it at all costs,” Zwane said after his first Soweto derby victory as coach.
“Not only because of the pressure — and it doesn’t mean that by winning this game pressure will go away. Pressure will always be there when you coach a team of Chiefs’ calibre.”
Zwane heaped praise on midfielder Yusuf Maart whose wonder goal from inside his own half secured the three points.
“It was a great goal for us. First derby win for me as a coach and to win it with such a special goal tells you about the tactical awareness of the player.
“Not many players will see that the goalkeeper is off his line. He took his chance and scored a good goal that got us the three points and credit must go to him.”
Asked to elaborate on his tactical plan, Zwane said Chiefs wanted to disrupt the combination of Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng.
“We wanted to make sure we didn't allow [Erasmus and Saleng] any space and time on the ball. You know that a player like Kermit Erasmus is clever and he can see those moments — he is good in one versus one and he can shoot with both feet.
“He is a dangerous striker and having Zakhele Lepasa [up front for Pirates next to Erasmus] gave us a better chance in the game, rather than having another midfielder that would operate in the pockets.
“At some point they were duplicating their runs, which was in our favour as our guys dealt with that much better.
“Njabulo [Blom] was always there waiting for those moments, especially the second balls or to deal with whoever was going to receive the ball centrally, whether it was Lepasa or Kermit.
“When we saw Lepasa, it meant they had two [up front] and Yusuf [Maart] could push a bit higher up and one of them would be forced to help in defence. They didn’t do that and that allowed us enough space to operate in the middle.”
Chiefs meet Pirates in another derby at FNB in the friendly Black Label Cup tournament on November 12.
Amakhosi return from the break with their Premiership match-up against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 31.
