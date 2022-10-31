Liverpool season that promised so much lurches towards crisis

Widely tipped to be champions Manchester City's closest challengers for the Premier League title, Liverpool's fourth defeat of the season on Saturday has instead seen their campaign lurching towards crisis.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool only lost two league games last season as they came agonisingly close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final and finishing one point behind City.

Looking to build on their exploits, Liverpool spent big on Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez — the second-most expensive player in their history at an initial €75m (R1.36bn) — and brought an end to a painful contract saga by getting Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal.

The season therefore promised so much, with almost every pundit predicting them or City would become eventual champions, with the other finishing second.