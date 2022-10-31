Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane called for calm, saying the season is long and there is more work to do.
POLL | Could Chiefs go on to challenge for the title?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs fans are dreaming of a PSL title run after their side's derby win over Orlando Pirates at the weekend.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart's wonder goal from inside his own half in the 74th minute gave Chiefs the win.
Maart spotted Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line and attempted a spectacular long-range chip that lobbed the keeper and dipped in under the crossbar.
It was the first derby played in front of spectators since the Covid-19 lockdown ended, and the stadium was packed to the rafters at about 93,000 spectators.
Some fans declared that Amakhosi are now ready to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the title, while others stressed that the Naturena side need to be more consistent.
