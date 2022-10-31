Swallows chair Mogashoa’s hilarious jab at SuperSport striker Grobler’s penalty miss

Mogashoa, whose lone figure appeared on screen a few times while watching the game from the open stand at Lucas Moripe Stadium, tweeted a video of Grobler's miss alongside a picture of a sangoma, suggesting the Birds' muti for the game had been strong.

He simply wrote “good night”.

Thulani Hlatshwayo put SuperSport ahead in the 53rd minute, with substitute Lindokuhle Mtshali equalising for the Birds in the 90th.

The result left third-placed SuperSport seven points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while 14th-placed Swallows kept their noses ahead of the relegation zone.