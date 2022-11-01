Another Premiership club ‘parts ways’ with coach

Another DStv Premiership coach has lost his job, with Sekhukhune United “parting ways” with Kaitano Tembo on Tuesday.
The former SuperSport United coach, who joined Sekhukhune in June, has battled for results at the Limpopo club.
This follows reports on Monday that Maritzburg United had also let go of head coach John Maduka, though the last-placed KwaZulu-Natal club are yet to officially confirm that development.
“Sekhukhune United Football Club wishes to announce that is has parted ways with coach Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect,” the Limpopo club said on Tuesday.
“The club will begin in earnest its search for a coach and will not make any further statements on this matter.”
Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatji said the decision was based on the club’s poor results.
“I wish to thank coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work at the club”, Malatji said.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“Ever the professional and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one. Sport in general and football in particular is result-driven, and this remains true for the club that finds itself in a very precarious position in the DStv Premiership.”
Sekhukhune are in 15th place in the league with two wins, five draws and five defeats from 12 matches.
Former Zimbabwe international Tembo coached SuperSport from 2018 to 2022. It is assumed MacDonald Makhubedu, Tembo’s assistant coach who was officially termed “senior coach”, will take over as caretaker.
Romain Folz (Marumo Gallants), Daine Klate (Chippa United), Brandon Truter (AmaZulu) and Dylan Kerr (Swallows FC) are head coaches who have left their positions or been fired by Premiership clubs since the start of the 2022-23 season.
Dan Malesela left as one of a trio of co-coaches at Royal AM to become Gallants head coach.
