Want to watch the Fifa World Cup on TV? Here’s where and how much it will cost

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is just weeks away, so it may be time to start booking the remote and planning your viewing schedule.
The tournament kicks off in Qatar on November 20, with the opening match between the hosts and Ecuador. The final is on December 18.
While the cost of a plane ticket, accommodation and match-day tickets may prevent you from flying to the Middle East to watch your faves, you can still catch it on TV.
So tell your boss you are taking leave and the kids that you have the remote for a month, and prepare for a soccer marathon.
Here are your options:
I WANT TO WATCH FREE
There are several options in this regard. You can head to a nearby fan park or a friend's house.
If you prefer being the host or want to watch at home alone, matches will be shown on free-to-air SABC channels.
The public broadcaster's Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform, but matches will also be screened live on SABC1, 2 and 3.
Cost: Free
I DON'T HAVE A TV
SABC radio stations will carry matches in several languages.
“As part of the 'always-on' digital strategy, all the latest news, score updates, log table, streaming services and live match commentary will be available on the SABC Sport digital platforms, ensuring the audiences don’t miss a minute of the Fifa World Cup 2022,” the broadcaster said.
Cost: Free
I HAVE SUPERSPORT
“All 64 matches will be broadcast live and in 4K on SuperSport, with all matches enjoying expert build-ups and summaries, plus state-of-the-art graphics and supplementary programming. SuperSport will also have crews on hand to capture breaking news, with a particular focus on Africa's five participants: Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal,” SuperSport said.
Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers will be able to watch in English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho or Portuguese.
Cost: A premium decoder package costs about R949 a month, including an Explora Ultra decoder and installation. For R799 a month you will need to get a decoder, pay an access fee and sort out installation. A stream-only Premium subscription costs R699.
Compact Plus costs R679 a month and includes an Explora Ultra decoder, access fee and installation. It is R519 a month without the decoder, access fee or installation, and R469 a month for a stream-only subscription.
A Compact subscription will cost R499 a month for an Explora decoder, access fee, installation and Wi-Fi connector. For R90 less you will pay an access fee and have to sort out your own decoder and installation. A streaming only package costs R369 a month.
I ONLY HAVE THE DStv ACCESS OR FAMILY PACKAGE
Selected matches will be broadcast for Access and Family subscribers via SuperSport LaLiga (DStv Channel 204).
These include 19 group matches, four round-of-16 matches, two quarterfinals, both semifinals, the third-place playoff and the final.
Cost: A Family subscription costs R329 a month including access fee or R299 excluding the fee. A stream-only package costs R269.
Access subscriptions cost from R139 a month for a package with an access fee included to R99 for a decoder package, excluding the fee and decoder. The streaming-only option is R99.
I WANT TO WATCH IT IN 4K
Those who want to watch matches with the highest level of detail, 4K, will need an Explora Ultra, a 4K television (connected with the HDMI supplied with the decoder) and a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.
If you want to stream the tournament you can do so via Showmax Pro or DStv. You will need a 4K television and a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.
Cost: To watch on a decoder will cost you more than R499 a month and as much as R949.
Showmax Pro costs from R199 a month on one mobile phone or tablet to R299 (both on special until the end of January next year) on smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, media boxes and consoles.
Want to watch the Fifa World Cup on TV? Here’s where and how much it will cost
Image: 123RF/Piotr Adamowicz
