Soccer

Chiefs’ Khune and Bimenyimana ruled out for beer cup Soweto derby

02 November 2022 - 11:30 By Sithembiso Dindi
Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on September 3.
Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on September 3.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune and leading goalscorer this season Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have been ruled out of next week's Carling Black Label Cup Soweto derby due to injuries.

This was confirmed by Amakhosi, who are due to take on rivals Orlando Pirates in the second semifinal single day tournament at FNB Stadium on November 12.

The club said the two players have been withdrawn from the voting list after advice from Chiefs' medical team.

“Khune is being treated for a knee tendon injury, and Caleb for a groin strain,” Chiefs said in a statement.

The duo also missed this Saturday’s DStv Premiership derby when Amakhosi defeated Pirates 1-0 thanks to a long-range stunner by Yusuf Maart.

Chiefs said Khune led the Black Label Cup voting list — the public votes in the line-ups — across all four teams participating by a substantial margin, with almost 170,000 votes, followed by winger Keagan Dolly on 65,000.

Supporters who selected the duo to start the match will be “refunded” their votes by the organisers and will be allowed to recast their votes for players available for team selection.

The Chiefs and Pirates' semifinal is at 12pm. AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns kick off the four team tournament at 9.30am, with the final at 3.30pm.

The event is being staged at FNB Stadium.

MORE:

Swallows chair Mogashoa’s hilarious jab at SuperSport striker Grobler’s penalty miss

Swallows chair David Mogashoa has hilariously trolled SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler for his penalty miss in the teams' 1-1 DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Could Chiefs go on to challenge for the title?

Is this the start of something special or is it too early to get excited?
Sport
1 day ago

Senegal's Mane living the dream of millions of Africans

Sadio Mane is the embodiment of the dreams of millions of young Africans, emerging from a small village in Senegal to play at the highest level in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

PODCAST | Pitso helped me but I have to give credit to Rulani: Lyle Lakay

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lyle Lakay has described how Pitso Mosimane strengthened his game mentally at Mamelodi Sundowns, but also gave credit ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon Soccer
  3. Proteas back Bavuma as huge game against Pakistan looms Cricket
  4. PODCAST | Pitso helped me but I have to give credit to Rulani: Lyle Lakay Soccer
  5. Zwane’s tactical masterclass Sport

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...