Soccer

Qatar 2022 | Here’s a winning 11 of the most charming soccer stars on (and off) the field

It’s not just physique that makes these stars stand out, but their love for charity and family

02 November 2022 - 08:32
Some of the most charming players on and off the field.
Image: Getty Images/Canva

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is drawing nearer, and for soccer fans it means weeks of watching their favourites in action.

For legions of supporters it means seeing some of the world’s best footballers on the ball. For those not so keen on keeping up with the scores and on-field antics, it is a chance to see fresh faces and swoon over some of the most dashing players off the field.

These players may not be notable only for their impressive physiques, but for their stances on important issues and charity work and their love and dedication to their families.

Here is our “dream team” starting 11 of the most charming players on and off the field.

AFRICA

1. SADIO MANÉ

To soccer fans, Mané is known for his talent and standout performances. However, the Senegalese national is more than just his dribbling skills. He has also become well-known for his charitable work in his home country, his humility and impressive physique which he teases at every chance.

Mané helped build a new hospital, school, post office and police station in his hometown Bambali.

While his social media pages are often flooded with posts from his professional life and social activities, not much is seen on his love life, and there’s a reason for that. The award-winning star revealed to Sports Brief he wants a woman who respects God and prays. Someone hand us the Quran please.

2. ACHRAF HAKIMI

Another star charming fans on and off the field is Moroccan player Hakimi.

The Paris St-Germain superstar right wingback not only dazzles on the field but is also warming hearts for activism, love for family and his keen fashion sense.

The young star is often pictured in the latest fashion and graced the latest cover of Vogue Arabia.

3. ANDRE ONANA

Onana is another swoon-worthy player we are keeping a keen eye on. The Cameroonian star is not only making headlines for his exploits on the field but his work through the André Onana foundation.

The 1.9m tall goalkeeper shares pictures showing off his skills and his interaction with causes in his home country.

4. EDOUARD MENDY 

Rounding off the list of Africa’s most charming players on and off the field is Senegal’s Mendy.

The Chelsea player has been hailed for his goalkeeping skills on the international stage and has also been warming hearts with his soft heart and focus on family.

Alongside images of his work, the 30-year-old star has frequently been seen interacting with youngsters as part of his work with Powerz Official. A man with a heart for kids? We are taken.

EUROPE

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO

Moving to Europe, atop this section’s list is arguably one of the world’s greatest players (Lionel Messi fans look away) and probably one of the world’s best-looking athletes.

Ronaldo has charmed and stunned crowds on and off the field for decades, including for his charitable work.

The megastar is not only known for his work with Save the Children, Unicef and World Vision, he’s also made headlines for donating his accolades towards charitable causes.

Of course, to mention Ronaldo is to mention his fashion sense, but the Manchester United player is also known for his focus on family, often displaying his brood on social media.

2. MARCUS RASHFORD

Joining his Manchester United teammate is English star Rashford. The dashing young player is not only making his mark as a talented star but also for being outspoken on social causes.

So recognised is the England forward for his charitable work that he was awarded the MBE by the Prince of Wales, Prince William, for his campaign to help vulnerable children. We can’t talk of charm without throwing in his keen fashion sense and dashing good looks.

Marcus Rashford celebrates after a match. File image.
Image: Craig Brough/Reuters

3. HÉCTOR BELLERÍN

Talking of fashion and good looks, another star leaving us hot and bothered is Spanish soccer star Bellerín. The Barcelona star and Spanish national team player not only gets a mention for his performance on the field but his activism in the environmental space and forward fashion sense.

The 27-year-old star’s social media pages are littered with images of him modelling or showing off his impeccable good looks. He’s also lauded for his work with One Tree Planted, which saw 3,000 trees planted for every win by his former team, Arsenal.

4. RAHEEM STERLING

Rounding off this section of the list is another MBE recipient and English player Sterling. The Chelsea winger is as renowned for his skills on the field as he is for his charity, noticeably through his foundation. He’s also taken a firm stance against racism, using his social media accounts to speak out on the issue.

Adding to his charm is his love for family. The 27-year-old star is frequently pictured with his partner and adorable children, who he is often captured posing with after matches and on social occasions.

AMERICAS

1. LIONEL MESSI

No list of charming players is complete without mention of one of the greatest athletes of all time and arguably the best player of his generation, Messi.

Many fans know the star for his unrivalled skills on the field but he is equally popular for supporting charitable causes.

He has a foundation that supports many causes and is known for his work with Unicef.

His devotion to his family, chiselled physique and known humility on and off the field also add to his brand of charm.

2. NEYMAR

Another popular star making the cut is Messi’s PSG teammate and Brazilian star Neymar Jnr. The renowned star has been charming fans for his skills on the field, handsome Latino looks and charitable works in his home country.

Completing the set are his keen fashion sense and daring hairstyles, which often give him the look of a “bad boy”.

ASIA

SON HEUNG-MIN

Coming in last, but certainly not least, is South Korean star Heung-min. Dubbed one of the “loveliest men in football”, he is warming hearts for his kind personality, devotion to family and impressive charitable feats. 

The Tottenham player is not only loved by teammates and legions of fans, but is also noted for his dedication to social causes.

His dashing looks and killer smile add to the winning combination.

