Soccer

Pirates’ Timm in Bafana squad as Safa announces November opposition

03 November 2022 - 15:53 By Marc Strydom
Miguel Timm of Orlando Pirates has been named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the friendly games against Mozambique and Angola.
Miguel Timm of Orlando Pirates has been named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the friendly games against Mozambique and Angola.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will meet Mozambique and Angola this month during the Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup, the South Africa Football Association (Safa) revealed on Thursday.

Safa also disclosed a 30-man preliminary squad that has been selected by coach Hugo Broos for the friendly international matches.

Themba Zwane — who starred with a brace in a 4-0 friendly dismantling of Sierra Leone in Johannesburg in September after a recall, having been previously ousted from Broos’s young squad based on age — retains his place.

Other interesting inclusions are SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, defender Siyanda Msani of second-placed DStv Premiership team Richards Bay FC and Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm. Swedish-based Luke Le Roux, 22, who made an impressive debut against Sierra Leone, is also included.

“The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week,” Safa said.

Both games will be played at Mbombela Stadium, with South Africa meeting Mozambique on November 17 (8.30pm) and Angola on November 22.

Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial home and away 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.

South Africa go into camp on November 13, the day after the friendly Carling Black Label Cup tournament involving Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at FNB Stadium.

Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (AL Bataeh FC, UAE), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Yusef Maart (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibongiseni Mthetwha, Stellenbosch FC, Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)

READ MORE

R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup

Perhaps the best thing about Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar is that fans will be spared the outrageously ...
Sport
4 hours ago

PODCAST | Pitso helped me but I have to give credit to Rulani: Lyle Lakay

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lyle Lakay has described how Pitso Mosimane strengthened his game mentally at Mamelodi Sundowns, but also gave credit ...
Sport
3 days ago

WATCH | Maart scores wonder goal to settle the derby for Kaizer Chiefs

Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart scored a spectacular wonder goal from inside his own half to decide the Soweto derby in a 1-0 DStv Premiership ...
Sport
4 days ago

They wanted to see me and Lucas Radebe play together: How Mark Fish nearly joined Chiefs

'He [Sono] said if you sign for Kaizer Chiefs I will make sure you never play football in this country again.'
Sport
6 days ago

‘Tyson should still be Bafana captain’, says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt

In a statement likely to set tongues wagging in football circles, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has said Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo should still ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon Soccer
  3. Proteas back Bavuma as huge game against Pakistan looms Cricket
  4. PODCAST | Pitso helped me but I have to give credit to Rulani: Lyle Lakay Soccer
  5. Another Premiership club ‘parts ways’ with coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...