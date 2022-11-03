Pirates’ Timm in Bafana squad as Safa announces November opposition

Bafana Bafana will meet Mozambique and Angola this month during the Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup, the South Africa Football Association (Safa) revealed on Thursday.

Safa also disclosed a 30-man preliminary squad that has been selected by coach Hugo Broos for the friendly international matches.

Themba Zwane — who starred with a brace in a 4-0 friendly dismantling of Sierra Leone in Johannesburg in September after a recall, having been previously ousted from Broos’s young squad based on age — retains his place.

Other interesting inclusions are SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, defender Siyanda Msani of second-placed DStv Premiership team Richards Bay FC and Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm. Swedish-based Luke Le Roux, 22, who made an impressive debut against Sierra Leone, is also included.