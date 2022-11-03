“We definitely want to win trophies all the time, but I don’t think winning on Saturday, which we intend to do, will take away the pressure,” Maela said.
Pressure always there at Pirates, but winning MTN8 can lessen it: Maela
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela says while players for the famous team are constantly under pressure to deliver, winning the MTN8 this weekend would lessen that burden for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
The Buccaneers stand a chance of bagging silverware for the first time in two years when they face the equally hungry AmaZulu at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
The last time Pirates won a trophy was when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the final of the same competition in 2020.
That was their first trophy in six years, and since lifting it they have failed to make their scores of expectant supporters happy with another, placing Maela and company under pressure.
“We definitely want to win trophies all the time, but I don’t think winning on Saturday, which we intend to do, will take away the pressure,” Maela said.
“The pressure [at Pirates] is always there, whether you are playing a cup final or a league match.
“But ja, I think to a certain extent the pressure will be less [if Bucs lift the MTN8 again].
“But again, when you are playing for a big club like ours you are always expected to win,” he said.
Bucs and Usuthu have already met this season in the DStv Premiership. Their clash ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with the Durban-based club proving a match for the Soweto giants, who had to fight hard for an equaliser.
However, Maela said Pirates are going to Durban with a solid plan that will see them return to Gauteng with the trophy.
“From the previous match that we played against them we noticed they play on transition. They leave a lot of players upfront so they can have an edge when they go on transition.
“We know what we need to do to nullify their strengths, which is transition. We will work on it, but obviously I can’t tell you how. The good thing is we know their strengths and what we need to do.”
