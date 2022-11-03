Soccer

Pressure always there at Pirates, but winning MTN8 can lessen it: Maela

03 November 2022 - 17:54 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela during the club's media open day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela during the club's media open day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela says while players for the famous team are constantly under pressure to deliver, winning the MTN8 this weekend would lessen that burden for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.   

The Buccaneers stand a chance of bagging silverware for the first time in two years when they face the equally hungry AmaZulu at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

The last time Pirates won a trophy was when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the final of the same competition in 2020.

That was their first trophy in six years, and since lifting it they have failed to make their scores of expectant supporters happy with another, placing Maela and company under pressure.

“We definitely want to win trophies all the time, but I don’t think winning on Saturday, which we intend to do, will take away the pressure,” Maela said.

“The pressure [at Pirates] is always there, whether you are playing a cup final or a league match.

“But ja, I think to a certain extent the pressure will be less [if Bucs lift the MTN8 again].

“But again, when you are playing for a big club like ours you are always expected to win,” he said.

Bucs and Usuthu have already met this season in the DStv Premiership. Their clash ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with the Durban-based club proving a match for the Soweto giants, who had to fight hard for an equaliser.

However, Maela said Pirates are going to Durban with a solid plan that will see them return to Gauteng with the trophy.

“From the previous match that we played against them we noticed they play on transition. They leave a lot of players upfront so they can have an edge when they go on transition.

“We know what we need to do to nullify their strengths, which is transition. We will work on it, but obviously I can’t tell you how. The good thing is we know their strengths and what we need to do.”

MORE:

Former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has died, says the league

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has died, the league has disclosed.
Sport
9 hours ago

'Soccer fan' charged for 'kidnapping' child at Pietermaritzburg mall

A 25-year-old woman appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to kidnap a four-year-old at Liberty ...
News
2 days ago

Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare believes current coach Jose Riveiro is building something special at the club and he should be given time.
Sport
1 day ago

Senegal's Mane living the dream of millions of Africans

Sadio Mane is the embodiment of the dreams of millions of young Africans, emerging from a small village in Senegal to play at the highest level in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon Soccer
  3. Proteas back Bavuma as huge game against Pakistan looms Cricket
  4. PODCAST | Pitso helped me but I have to give credit to Rulani: Lyle Lakay Soccer
  5. Another Premiership club ‘parts ways’ with coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant