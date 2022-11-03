R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup

World Cup football matches and beer are known to go together like a horse and carriage. In Qatar, fans will find themselves having to go easy on the cold ones — hard as it will be given it will be hot out there.
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images
Perhaps the best thing about Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar is that fans will be spared the outrageously high costs of going to watch their national team in action at the global spectacle.
Researchers say this year’s World Cup is arguably the most expensive ever, with tickets to watch the final at Doha's Lusail Stadium on December 18 apparently costing 46% more than those for the final in Russia four years ago.
It is a huge barrier that makes the dream of watching the World Cup out of reach for most football fans. For South Africans wanting to view the world's greatest sporting spectacle despite Bafana's absence and Africans thinking of travelling to follow their national teams, only the wealthy will find a trip to Qatar affordable.
Africa will be represented by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, and chances are they will be backed by a handful of travelling fans.
Ghanaians have to fork out $4,710 (R86,000) for packages to watch the Black Stars’ three group matches via category two tickets. The price includes a return economy class ticket, accommodation with three to four people sharing a room, Covid-19 testing, internal transport and a police report which is a requirement for entry into Qatar.
Qatar Airways offers packages, including flights, accommodation and match tickets, ranging from $3,500 (R64,000) per person to $7,000 (R127,000). A package for a 13-night stay for four matches is $4,060 (R74,000).
For those wanting to book their own accommodation, among the most affordable hotel rooms TimesLIVE could find still available in Doha for the period of the group stage in late November on Booking.com were two-star hotels for R8,500 to R10,000 a night. That rises to R15,000 to R22,000 a night for more upmarket establishments and upwards for luxury hotels.
An Airbnb search turned up listings for a “small room with toilet within a shared flat” for R2,200 a night, a shared room for R2,900 a night, an almost reasonably-priced three-bed villa for R3,800 a night and private rooms for about R6,500 to R10,000 a night.
Doha News reported landlords are looking to reap the benefits of Qatar hosting the World Cup and most one-bedroom flats in the Pearl (Doha’s high-class residential area on an artificial island) are priced at more than $1,000 (R18,200) per night on Airbnb.
Fifa and the tournament’s hosting association have organised a fan village with temporary cabins, charging about $200 (R3,600) per night.
While there is no visa required for ordinary passport holders to go to Qatar, they will need to apply for a Hayya Card that will serve as a visa for the duration of the tournament. Fans will be expected to pay a 100 Qatar riyals (QAR) (R500) “visa fee” upon arrival.
Ordinary daily expenses are not going to be any kinder.
Treating oneself to a MacDonald’s Big Mac Meal in Doha will set football fans back 25 QAR (R125), more than double what you’d pay for the same meal in South Africa (R52.40).
