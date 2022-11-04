Soccer

PSL charges Pirates after fans invade pitch during Sundowns drubbing

04 November 2022 - 11:27 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates fans storm the pitch after the MTN8 second-leg semifinal victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a pitch invasion by their supporters after their MTN8 second-leg semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates claimed an emphatic 3-0 over Sundowns to proceed to the final, in which they will face AmaZulu FC at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed on Friday that the team will appear before the league's disciplinary committee on November 14 for spectator misbehaviour.

In September the league found Kaizer Chiefs guilty of the same offence after their supporters stormed the Danie Craven Stadium pitch following their MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Stellenbosch FC.

Amakhosi were fined R200,000, of which half was suspended for 24 months, on condition that during the suspension period they were not found guilty of the same misdeed.

