Soccer

'We have to do it for Bucs family': Pirates midfielder Makaringe on MTN8 final

04 November 2022 - 16:58 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates player Fortune Makaringe during the club's media open day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.
Orlando Pirates player Fortune Makaringe during the club's media open day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe says they are prepared to do anything to win the MTN8 trophy this weekend to show appreciation to the Bucs family for their amazing support.

Pirates face AmaZulu FC in the climax of the country’s most lucrative cup competition at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Makaringe feels while they haven’t been able to deliver a trophy for the Bucs family since 2020, their supporters have continued to rally behind them.

Last season, Pirates fell short in their ambition to win a trophy when they lost the Caf Confederation Cup title to RS Berkane of Morocco in the final.

They also performed poorly, according to Pirates’ standards, in the DStv Premiership by finishing in sixth place.

Makaringe and company also let their supporters down when they lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a league clash last weekend.

Makaringe believes there is no better chance to wipe the tears off the faces of their faithful than beating the confident Usuthu on Saturday.

“We know it’s very important for us to go to that game and play for our fans and everyone that has been behind us,” Makaringe said.

“It’s very big opportunity for us to give back something. Lifting the trophy will always be something that the Bucs family will appreciate.

“We are hoping that we will do our best to make sure that we give them something to smile about.”

Usuthu is likely to field a few former Pirates players such as Gabadinho Mhango, Abbubaker Mobara and Thembela Sikhakhane, who might want to prove a point against their former club.

Pirates also have Tapelo Xoki, who is a former Usuthu defender, in their set-up.

Makaringe has spoken about the need to put friendships aside and focus on the business of the day when they meet on the pitch.

“This is a very big moment for the Pirates family because we are always playing for such titles and we are always playing to win,” Makaringe said.

“For us as much as we have friends on the other side, I really haven’t spoken to them and it has nothing to do with the Cup final or anything.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare believes current coach Jose Riveiro is building something special at the club and he should be given time.
Sport
2 days ago

PSL charges Pirates after fans invade pitch during Sundowns drubbing

Orlando Pirates have been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a pitch invasion by their supporters after their MTN8 second-leg semifinal ...
Sport
7 hours ago

I’m aware of AmaZulu’s history: Folz ahead of cup final against Pirates

With the club having gone 30 years without silverware, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz insists he’s fully aware of Usuthu's history and the pressure on the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has died, says the league

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has died, the league has disclosed.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon Soccer
  3. R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup Soccer
  4. Proteas back Bavuma as huge game against Pakistan looms Cricket
  5. Fifa touts Maart’s derby strike for Chiefs against Pirates for Puskás prize Soccer

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa