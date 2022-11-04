Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe says they are prepared to do anything to win the MTN8 trophy this weekend to show appreciation to the Bucs family for their amazing support.
Pirates face AmaZulu FC in the climax of the country’s most lucrative cup competition at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Makaringe feels while they haven’t been able to deliver a trophy for the Bucs family since 2020, their supporters have continued to rally behind them.
Last season, Pirates fell short in their ambition to win a trophy when they lost the Caf Confederation Cup title to RS Berkane of Morocco in the final.
They also performed poorly, according to Pirates’ standards, in the DStv Premiership by finishing in sixth place.
Makaringe and company also let their supporters down when they lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a league clash last weekend.
'We have to do it for Bucs family': Pirates midfielder Makaringe on MTN8 final
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe says they are prepared to do anything to win the MTN8 trophy this weekend to show appreciation to the Bucs family for their amazing support.
Pirates face AmaZulu FC in the climax of the country’s most lucrative cup competition at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Makaringe feels while they haven’t been able to deliver a trophy for the Bucs family since 2020, their supporters have continued to rally behind them.
Last season, Pirates fell short in their ambition to win a trophy when they lost the Caf Confederation Cup title to RS Berkane of Morocco in the final.
They also performed poorly, according to Pirates’ standards, in the DStv Premiership by finishing in sixth place.
Makaringe and company also let their supporters down when they lost 1-0 to bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a league clash last weekend.
Makaringe believes there is no better chance to wipe the tears off the faces of their faithful than beating the confident Usuthu on Saturday.
“We know it’s very important for us to go to that game and play for our fans and everyone that has been behind us,” Makaringe said.
“It’s very big opportunity for us to give back something. Lifting the trophy will always be something that the Bucs family will appreciate.
“We are hoping that we will do our best to make sure that we give them something to smile about.”
Usuthu is likely to field a few former Pirates players such as Gabadinho Mhango, Abbubaker Mobara and Thembela Sikhakhane, who might want to prove a point against their former club.
Pirates also have Tapelo Xoki, who is a former Usuthu defender, in their set-up.
Makaringe has spoken about the need to put friendships aside and focus on the business of the day when they meet on the pitch.
“This is a very big moment for the Pirates family because we are always playing for such titles and we are always playing to win,” Makaringe said.
“For us as much as we have friends on the other side, I really haven’t spoken to them and it has nothing to do with the Cup final or anything.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project
PSL charges Pirates after fans invade pitch during Sundowns drubbing
I’m aware of AmaZulu’s history: Folz ahead of cup final against Pirates
Former PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has died, says the league
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos