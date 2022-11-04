Zwane confident Chiefs’ misfiring Du Preez will soon find scoring boots

“Apart from the chances he missed (against Pirates), he had a good game,” said Zwane.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has leapt to the defence of misfiring attacker Ashley du Preez.
Du Preez, who is acclimatising to life at Naturena after a high profile move from Stellenbosch, is under increasing pressure from Chiefs fans for his lack of composure in front of goals.
During the Soweto derby last weekend, Du Preez felt the wrath of Amakhosi fans after he was twice in quick succession denied by Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane from good scoring positions.
In the league this season, Du Preez has scored only two goals after 10 outings, but Zwane said he was satisfied with his performance against Pirates and believes he will get it right in front of goal.
“Unfortunately he ran out of steam and we had to substitute him, but he did very well. This is a game of mistakes and he is going to get it right, I have no doubt about that. One day he will score two or three and people will be happy.
“It is part of the game where we have to understand all the chances he gets are because he gets into right areas but unfortunately he doesn’t convert them. With time he will take them and all will be happy. We will fix the finishing as time goes on.”
