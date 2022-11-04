Soccer

Zwane confident Chiefs’ misfiring Du Preez will soon find scoring boots

04 November 2022 - 09:06
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Ashley Du Preez has been backed by coach Arthur Zwane to find his scoring touch.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has leapt to the defence of misfiring attacker Ashley du Preez.

Du Preez, who is acclimatising to life at Naturena after a high profile move from Stellenbosch, is under increasing pressure from Chiefs fans for his lack of composure in front of goals.

During the Soweto derby last weekend, Du Preez felt the wrath of Amakhosi fans after he was twice in quick succession denied by Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane from good scoring positions.

In the league this season, Du Preez has scored only two goals after 10 outings, but Zwane said he was satisfied with his performance against Pirates and believes he will get it right in front of goal.

“Apart from the chances he missed (against Pirates), he had a good game,” said Zwane.

“When we were defending he was part of the team and he helped us because the plan was to force Pirates to go out wide. We forced them to play the ball where we knew we will trap them.

“We knew when we regained possession they will have to deal with us and our speed, we just needed to change the point of attack quickly. Though we did not do that often enough,  when you look at the way he performed, apart from the missed chances, I think he did very well.”

When he missed the two chances, some fans expressed their frustration by indicating he must be substituted, but Zwane is confident he will get it right with time.

“Unfortunately he ran out of steam and we had to substitute him, but he did very well. This is a game of mistakes and he is going to get it right, I have no doubt about that. One day he will score two or three and people will be happy.

“It is part of the game where we have to understand all the chances  he gets are because he gets into right areas but unfortunately he doesn’t convert them. With time he will take them and all will be happy. We will fix the finishing as time goes on.”

