Soccer

Broos names Pirates’ red-hot Saleng in Bafana squad for November games

08 November 2022 - 13:12
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates' in-form Monnapule Saleng has been named in the Bafana Bafana squad for the friendly matches against Angola and Mozambique.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 23-man final squad to play Mozambique and Angola in two friendlies on November 17 and 20 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The matches are part of the preparation for the back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.

Orlando Pirates' red-hot forward Monnapule Saleng and in-form midfielder Miguel Timm, both instrumental when Bucs lifted the MTN8 trophy with a final win against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday, are notable inclusions.  

Themba Zwane — who starred with a brace in a 4-0 dismantling of Sierra Leone in a friendly in Johannesburg in September after a recall, having been previously ousted from Broos’ young squad based on age — retains his place.

Swedish-based Luke le Roux, 22, who made an impressive debut against Sierra Leone, is also included.

Bafana have already played one qualifier against Morocco, which they lost 2-1 to the Atlas Lions despite taking a 1-0 lead in Rabat. 

If SA beat Liberia twice they will end at least second in a Group K reduced to three teams by the expulsion of Zimbabwe by Fifa over government interference in sport, and Bafana will go to the Ivory Coast 2023 finals.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers:  Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete  (AL Bataeh, UAE), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Maphosa Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)

