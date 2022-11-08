“It is going to be a challenging game, but it doesn’t get better than playing against the second-ranked team in the world on your debut.”
Nienaber makes switches for France, with Libbok on Boks’ bench
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Gallo Images
Former South Africa Under-20 flyhalf Manie Libbok has been included on the Springbok bench for Saturday’s Test against France in Marseille. Coach Jacques Nienaber made five changes and two positional switches from the side that lost against Ireland.
Willie le Roux will slot back into the starting team at fullback for the second Test on the outgoing tour (10pm SA time) at Stade Vélodrome.
Cheslin Kolbe moves to right-wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse to left-wing, while Makazole Mapimpi has been named among the replacements. The other change in the backline sees Faf de Klerk start at scrumhalf in place of Jaden Hendrikse.
Nienaber also made changes to his forward pack, with tighthead prop Frans Malherbe packing down in a new-look front row next to Ox Nche (prop) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker). Franco Mostert makes the jump from the bench to the starting line-up to fill the void left by injured lock Lood de Jager.
Other changes among the replacements, where uncapped Libbok has been named in the Test match-day squad for the first time, include Cobus Reinach, who will provide cover at scrumhalf, and Steven Kitshoff (prop), Malcolm Marx (hooker) and Marvin Orie (lock). Nienaber opted for a split of five forwards and three backs on the bench.
“One of the changes was injury-enforced as Lood suffered a shoulder injury against Ireland, while we opted to make a few tactical personnel changes for the challenge that we expect from France,” Nienaber said.
“We know what each of the players in this squad can do and we thought these combinations fit this specific game.
“A guy like Cobus will also bring a different dimension to our attack. It is a bonus that he knows the conditions in France and has also played with some of their players.
“Manie, meanwhile, has showed his big-match temperament in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and has been training well since joining the team, so if he gets a run it will be a great occasion to make his Test debut.
After gloom in Ireland, Boks bask in Cote d'Azur sunshine in France
