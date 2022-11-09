Chiefs coach Zwane respects opinion of Bafana counterpart Broos on Maart

Though Maart missed out, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Blom made it to Broos’ squad announced this week.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he respects the decision of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in overlooking midfielder Yusuf Maart in his squad for friendly matches against Mozambique on November 17 and Angola on November 20.
Maart has been one of the consistent performers for Amakhosi in the DStv Premiership this season with 12 appearances where he has mostly operated with Njabulo Blom in the midfield.
He scored a wonder goal from inside his own half to win the league Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates 1-0 at FNB Stadium two weekends ago.
“That’s football and we respect the opinion of national team coach Hugo Broos,” said Zwane as Chiefs prepared for a derby rematch in the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Pirates on Saturday at FNB Stadium.
“He knows the players he wants and he knows how he wants to play. We have to respect that and give him the support he deserves.
“Yusuf has been doing well for me. I know that as time goes by he will improve and be a better player.
“It will depend on the coach whether he selects him in future, but we know the national team is performance-based. That will help Yusuf look at himself, and also how we can help him, as coaches, to improve his game. I have no doubt he will be back in the national team.”
