I’m smarter now: Bafana coach Broos on turning down Algeria game

09 November 2022 - 14:39
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the South African men's national soccer squad announcement press conference at SABC on November 8 2022 in Johannesburg. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos declined an offer to play a friendly against Algeria this month, citing rigorous travelling on the continent and a backlash in case they lose against an Algerian side ranked 37th in the world and fifth in Africa.

Broos was surprised at the criticism he and Bafana players got after a 5-0 thrashing by world champions France in March and since then he has preferred to play low-ranking opponents on the continent, including Sierra Leone and Botswana in September.

Bafana are scheduled to play Mozambique and Angola at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on November 17 and 20, but could have had better opponents in Algeria who invited South Africa to mark the opening of the new Baraki Stadium.

The stadium will be used during the Caf’s Chan tournament in January.

“That’s the problem being in Africa. When you want to travel you’re one day in a plane and you have to wait at airports for connection with another plane. We’ve done enough of that,” said Broos.

“We went to France and Morocco, so I didn’t want to have, again, an opponent we will have to travel 24 hours to get to.

“Second, It’s not a moment now to play a team like Algeria. They’re better than us at the moment. Maybe some guys are disappointed because they were ready to criticise again if we lose against Algeria. But I’m a little smarter than a few months ago.”

Bafana won the matches against Botswana and Sierra Leone. Preparations for the games started under a cloud after Bafana manager Vincent Tseka forgot to book a training venue for the team on the first day of preparations for those games.

Broos said preparations are on track for the friendlies against Angola and Mozambique and he doesn’t expect the embarrassment they endured before the September matches.

“I think everything is OK.

“I don’t see a problem for the moment, except what I said already that there are some players not in the team, which is a pity. There are players who are injured, but the rest, I’m very happy and I hope to see the same performances I saw in September.  

“We’ll go to Mbombela on Sunday and we’ll stay there for the two games and come back on Monday [November 21].”

