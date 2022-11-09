Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have joined the chorus of tributes for late TV and radio host Pearl Shongwe.
The star, who was a newsreader on Metro FM and presenter on SABC1’s talk show Daily Thetha, died on Tuesday.
The cause of her death is yet to be made public. It is believed she was found dead in her Polo Fields home.
Shongwe was a passionate Pirates fan who made it known to all those who met her, and the club took to Twitter to pay tribute.
“Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Pearl Shongwe. On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Shongwe family,” it said in a statement.
Orlando Pirates pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Shongwe
SABC business manager for Metro FM Kina Nhlengethwa said Pearl’s family had confirmed the news.
“It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter, Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. She passed away in her sleep,” reads a statement from her family, who asked for privacy.
