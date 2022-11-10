Soccer

Giroud named in provisional France World Cup squad

10 November 2022 - 12:46 By Reuters
Olivier Giroud plays for France in the Uefa Nations League League match against Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on September 25 2022.
Olivier Giroud plays for France in the Uefa Nations League League match against Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on September 25 2022.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud was named in France's provisional squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid injury concerns for the defending champions.

The experienced striker, recalled in March after a nine-month hiatus after the team's early Euro 2021 exit, has been in good form for AC Milan and France and is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time national scoring record of 51 goals.

“He knows where he stands. He knows what my position is. It's better for the French team that he is with us,” said Deschamps, who will have to trim his squad to 23 by Monday.

Several players have been struggling with injuries, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Paris St Germain centre back Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

With Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante injured and ruled out of the tournament ahead of the squad announcement, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga were among the six midfielders included.

Up-front, Kylian Mbappe was named along with Giroud, Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku. France will be in Group D in Qatar with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

They start their campaign against Australia on November 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

France provisional World Cup quad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku 

READ MORE

Ngadjui left out as Song names Cameroon squad for World Cup

Cameroon left out long-serving centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui from their squad for the World Cup in a shock omission as coach Rigobert Song named ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Senegal’s Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup: report

The loss of Africa’s best player will be a huge blow to the hopes of Senegal, the favourites from the continent to make an impact in the tournament ...
Sport
1 day ago

Qatar 2022 | Senegal aim high, but Cissé’s team holding breath on Mané

If talisman, Sadio Mané is fit for the global showpiece, the Lions of Teranga will take some beating
Sport
20 hours ago

Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: can injury-hit France avoid champions’ curse?

Reigning champions France will be aiming to emulate Italy and Brazil by winning consecutive World Cup titles in Qatar.
Sport
1 day ago

Qatar 2022 | Star player Kylian Mbappe can help France join Italy and Brazil

While it would take an excellent team effort for France to defend the Fifa World Cup title, they will need Kylian Mbappe to take the lead.
Sport
5 days ago

R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup

Perhaps the best thing about Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar is that fans will be spared the outrageously ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize Soccer
  3. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer
  4. WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe Soccer

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe