World Cup 2022: The major players who will be missing in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20, will see some of the best players missing the tournament due to injury.

Thew following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful through injury for the tournament, the final of which will be played on December 18:

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) — Pogba injured his knee in preseason and went under the knife in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on October 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE) - The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY) - The RB Leipzig forward, 26, sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November and will be sidelined for the rest of 2022.