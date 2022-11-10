Soccer

World Cup 2022: The major players who will be missing in Qatar

10 November 2022 - 17:07 By Reuters
Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup through injury for defending champions France.
Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup through injury for defending champions France.
Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20, will see some of the best players missing the tournament due to injury. 

Thew following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful through injury for the tournament, the final of which will be played on December 18:

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) — Pogba injured his knee in preseason and went under the knife in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on October 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE) - The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY) - The RB Leipzig forward, 26, sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November and will be sidelined for the rest of 2022.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND) — The 22-year-old right-back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and said he will not be a part of the England team.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL) - The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their victory over Manchester City but the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL) - The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE) — The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL) - Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

SCOTT KENNEDY (CANADA) - The 25-year-old defender sustained a freak shoulder injury at the end of October while playing for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the German second division.

JESUS 'TECATITO' CORONA (MEXICO) - The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the LaLiga club in August and underwent surgery. The 29-year-old was named in Mexico coach Gerardo Martino's preliminary 31-man squad but Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli said he could return to training only by December.

BEN CHILWELL (ENGLAND) — Left-back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury during added time in Chelsea's Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb and said days later he had suffered “significant damage" that will rule him out of the World Cup.

 

RACE AGAINST TIME

The following players are injured but fighting to get fit and be considered for selection:

SADIO MANE (SENEGAL) — Senegal forward Sadio Mane sustained an injury to his right fibula and will miss Bayern Munich's last Bundesliga game before the World Cup, his club said, leaving his participation at the tournament in doubt.

PAULO DYBALA (ARGENTINA) - AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said the Argentina forward had suffered a “very bad' injury when he tweaked a thigh muscle while converting a penalty against Lecce.

ANGEL DI MARIA (ARGENTINA) — The Juventus winger is out until early November due to a hamstring injury which the club said would need around three weeks to heal.

KYLE WALKER (ENGLAND) — The Manchester City defender had successful groin surgery in early October but the 32-year-old said he was confident he will fully recover in time to make the trip to Qatar.

RONALD ARAUJO (URUGUAY) — The Barcelona centre back opted for thigh surgery in late September, saying he made the choice to go under the knife to return to 100% “as soon as possible".

READ MORE

Senegal’s Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup: report

The loss of Africa’s best player will be a huge blow to the hopes of Senegal, the favourites from the continent to make an impact in the tournament ...
Sport
1 day ago

Qatar 2022 | Senegal aim high, but Cissé’s team holding breath on Mané

If talisman, Sadio Mané is fit for the global showpiece, the Lions of Teranga will take some beating
Sport
20 hours ago

Ngadjui left out as Song names Cameroon squad for World Cup

Cameroon left out long-serving centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui from their squad for the World Cup in a shock omission as coach Rigobert Song named ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Giroud named in provisional France World Cup squad

Olivier Giroud was named in France's provisional squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: can injury-hit France avoid champions’ curse?

Reigning champions France will be aiming to emulate Italy and Brazil by winning consecutive World Cup titles in Qatar.
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’

Sepp Blatter, the president of Fifa when the organisation selected Qatar in 2010 to host the upcoming World Cup, now says the choice was a “mistake".
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize Soccer
  3. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer
  4. WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe Soccer

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe