Chippa coach Morgan Mammila taking Caf C Licence course
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
As he continues to upskill himself, Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila will take the CAF C Licence course over the next two weeks.
Mammila was the subject of ridicule last season from football fans and some coaches when he sat on the bench with former Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies while only in possession of a CAF D Licence.
“When I sat on the bench for the first time last season, there was a lot of talk from coaches and fans about me,” said Mammila.
“Some coaches were saying the coaching fraternity is being undermined and stuff like that. The media also went to the extent of asking coach Pitso about my appointment."
Mammila said it was unfair for people to pick on him while there are other coaches who have the same licence he possesses.
“When you look at it, the reality is that there are coaches who have been coaching in the National First Division or Premier Soccer League with the same qualifications I have, which is the Caf D Licence, and there was nothing said about them.
“For example, there is a coach who promoted Black Leopards with the same qualifications, there is a coach who promoted JDR Stars with the same qualifications and there is a coach who is coaching Swallows with the same qualifications, but nothing was said about those coaches.
“But when it comes to Morgan, there was a lot of noise. Anyway I am the only head coach who has won four games in a row in the league this season. It tells you sometimes we don’t use the same recipe for achievements.
“Every one has a different recipe. I am going for my Caf C Licence next week and I can see I have motivated some coaches because they are joining me on that course.
“These are coaches who have been around for a very long time but they didn’t have the CAF C Licences.”
Coaches expected to attend the course from this weekend include Joel Masutha of Black Leopards, Musa Nyatama of Swallows and JDR Stars owner and coach Nnditsheni Nemasisi.
