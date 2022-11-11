“If the final doesn't go to penalties then people should be out of the venue by 8pm to 9pm.
It's all systems go for the 'Beer' Cup, confirms SMSA CEO Grobbelaar
Image: Samuel Shivambu
It's all systems go for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) one-off Carling Black Label Cup featuring Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar said on Friday.
“As we stand, we've sold just over 61,000 tickets and there are only 7,000 left which I'm sure will be sold in the remaining hours before the matches on Saturday,” Grobbelaar told TimesLIVE.
In terms of the logistics and getting into the stadium, Grobbelaar said they'll use the same systems they implemented for the Soweto Derby which was won 1-0 by Chiefs late last month.
“It's just the weather that's worrying us a bit, but otherwise everything is in place for the great day for both the teams and the fans who will be part of this event.
“We're using the Soweto derby plan and they're just small tweaks we did on that. But we're ready,” added Grobbelaar.
The gates will open at 7am and the first semifinal, between Sundowns and AmaZulu, will kick off at 9.30am and the second one between newly-crowned MTN8 champions Pirates and their Soweto rivals Chiefs will start at 12 noon.
To decide the team that finishes third, there will be penalty shoot-out that will kick off at 3pm while the final is set for 5pm.
“If the final doesn't go to penalties then people should be out of the venue by 8pm to 9pm.
“There's a lot of excitement over the event and I think it's something the fans were crying for.
“They wanted something similar to the Telkom Charity Cup and I think this one speaks to that,” said Grobbelaar.
The fans have been fully involved in the competition with the teams playing on Saturday chosen by them.
Below are the line-ups of each teams as voted for by fans. But some players may not play because of injuries.
Kaizer Chiefs: Brandon Petersen; Eric Mathoho; Njabulo Blom; Sifiso Hlanti; Zitha Kwinika; Kgaogelo Sekgota; Yusuf Maart; Njabulo Blom; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo; Keagan Dolly; Khama Billiat
Orlando Pirates: Richard Ofori; Olisa Ndah; Innocent Maela; Nkosinathi Sibisi; Thabiso Nonyane; Thembinkosi Lorch; Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo; Ben Motshwari; Miguel Timm; Kermit Erasmus; Mannapule Saleng
Sundowns: Ronwen Williams; Thapelo Morena; Grant Kekana; Rushne de Reuck; Khuliso Zwane; Andile Jali; Gaston Sirino; Andile Jali; Marcelo Allende; Cassius Mailula; Thabiso Kutumela
AmaZulu: Veli Mothwa; Thembela Sikhakhane; Ramahlwe Mphahlele; Abbubaker Mobara; Veluyeke Zulu; George Maluleka; Siphesihle Maduna; Msindisi Ndlovu; Makhehleni Makhaula; Gabadinho Mhango; Lehlohonolo Majoro
