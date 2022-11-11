Orlando Pirates will be hoping to cast off a winless streak against their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.
The teams square up in the Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Soweto Derby will be the second semi-finals of the day, after Mamelodi Sundowns take on Amazulu. Each team's starting 11 will be chosen by popular vote from fans.
Pirates have not beaten Chiefs in five matches, spanning back nearly two years when the Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a league encounter.
The last meeting between the two in the Carling Black Label Cup ended with a 4-3 penalty shootout win for Chiefs after a 0-0 draw in regular time.
Football fans have thrown in their predictions for the match, with some claiming Chiefs will extend their dominance against their rivals and others saying the "reign of terror" will finally end.
POLL | Will Pirates finally beat Chiefs in the Soweto Derby this weekend?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The match comes two weeks after the sides met at the same venue in a PSL clash that featured a wonder goal by Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart, from inside his own half, to win the game.
Maart spotted Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line and attempted a spectacular long-range chip that lobbed the keeper and dipped in under the crossbar.
Many called for the goal to be crowned the goal of the season, and it caught the attention of football lovers across the world.
World football body Fifa shared the goal on social media and suggested it could be a contender for a Puskás Award.
The Puskás prize, named after the Hungarian great Ferenc Puskás, recognises the best goal of the year in world football at global ruling body Fifa’s end-of-year Best awards.
