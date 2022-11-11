Soccer

POLL | Will Pirates finally beat Chiefs in the Soweto Derby this weekend?

11 November 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Orlando Pirates' goalkeeper coach Tyrone Damons consoles keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane after the DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 29.
Orlando Pirates' goalkeeper coach Tyrone Damons consoles keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane after the DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 29.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates will be hoping to cast off a winless streak against their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.

The teams square up in the Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto Derby will be the second semi-finals of the day, after Mamelodi Sundowns take on Amazulu. Each team's starting 11 will be chosen by popular vote from fans.

Pirates have not beaten Chiefs in five matches, spanning back nearly two years when the Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a league encounter.

The last meeting between the two in the Carling Black Label Cup ended with a 4-3 penalty shootout win for Chiefs after a 0-0 draw in regular time.

Football fans have thrown in their predictions for the match, with some claiming Chiefs will extend their dominance against their rivals and others saying the "reign of terror" will finally end.

The match comes two weeks after the sides met at the same venue in a PSL clash that featured a wonder goal by Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart, from inside his own half, to win the game.

Maart spotted Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line and attempted a spectacular long-range chip that lobbed the keeper and dipped in under the crossbar.

Many called for the goal to be crowned the goal of the season, and it caught the attention of football lovers across the world.

World football body Fifa shared the goal on social media and suggested it could be a contender for a Puskás Award.

The Puskás prize, named after the Hungarian great Ferenc Puskás, recognises the best goal of the year in world football at global ruling body Fifa’s end-of-year Best awards.

READ MORE:

COMMENT | Pirates can teach Chiefs a thing or two on how to build a trophy-lifting squad

Pirates make big signings and do not fall too short of matching Sundowns in almost every transfer window
Sport
18 hours ago

Chiefs coach Zwane respects opinion of Bafana counterpart Broos on Maart

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he respects the decision of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in overlooking midfielder Yusuf Maart in his squad ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ngcobo 'sometimes frustrated' with lack of game time at Kaizer Chiefs

The midfield maestro has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, but mostly from the bench, and says he is working hard in training to ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | I feel the love at Orlando Pirates, says Kermit Erasmus

The former Bafana Bafana striker helped his team lift a second trophy in seven years on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI Soccer
  3. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize Soccer
  5. We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma Soccer

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe