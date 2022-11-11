Video assistant referee (VAR) technology will be trialled for the first time in professional South African league matches on Saturday, during the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE has learnt from officials attending Friday afternoon's Premier Soccer League (PSL) AGM in Sandton, Johannesburg, that the technology is in place for a trial, but it is not clear whether Fifa has approved it or if officials will use it during two of the day's matches.
On the sidelines of the AGM sources said PSL chair Dr Irvin Khoza announced, without giving details, that it will be tested during the clashes between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu and the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
VAR to be trialled during Saturday's ‘beer cup’
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
“It was not a discussion point in the AGM, but the chair announced in the meeting that Carling Black Label Cup matches on Saturday will be played under VAR. He also thanked people who were involved for not leaking the news to the media,” said a club official.
It is believed the move may pave the way for the technology, used in major tournaments and leagues around the world, to be introduced in the PSL from next season.
VAR has been used in South Africa when PSL clubs play against those from the continent in Caf club competitions.
TimesLIVE
