Soccer

'Mobbie never disappointed me,' Broos says of his regular Bafana right-back

12 November 2022 - 06:49
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Nyiko Sydney Mobbie of South Africa passes the ball during the Cosafa Cup 2021 match against Eswatini at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on July 8 2021 in Gqeberha.
Nyiko Sydney Mobbie of South Africa passes the ball during the Cosafa Cup 2021 match against Eswatini at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on July 8 2021 in Gqeberha.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo

If anyone was hoping to see Nyiko Mobbie disappear from the Bafana Bafana set-up they must take a chill because Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists the Sekhukhune United right-back is going nowhere.

Mobbie, who was an unused substitute in Sekhukhune’s recent league game against TS Galaxy, has been a regular in the senior national team since Broos was appointed in May last year.

Mobbie got the first of his 14 national team caps under Molefi Ntseki in 2019, but 10 of his past matches, including six 2022 World Cup qualifiers Bafana played last year, were earned with Broos.  

Despite many, including former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, questioning Mobbie’s selection, Broos has stuck to his guns and repeatedly said the defender has done nothing to warrant him being dropped.

Broos names Pirates’ red-hot Saleng in Bafana squad for November games

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 23-man final squad to play Mozambique and Angola in two friendlies on November 17 and 20 at Mbombela ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mobbie, 28, will be part of the Bafana team selected by Broos to play two friendlies against Mozambique and Angola at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga later this month.

Asked why he consistently selects Mobbie, Broos said: “Nyiko Mobbie has never disappointed me. Never, except against France [a friendly game Bafana lost 5-0 in March] and this was not only his fault.

“He was always between two players. No, actually between three, because [Kylian] Mbape counts for two [Broos laughs]. For this guy ... really it was very tough for him in that game.

“And they killed him after the game, saying ‘huh, this Mobbie doesn’t have the talent to play for Bafana Bafana’. Mobbie never disappointed me, and that’s why he’s with us.”

I’m smarter now: Bafana coach Broos on turning down Algeria game

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos declined an offer to play a friendly against Algeria this month, citing rigorous travelling on the continent and a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Broos said he can’t change the core of his team, which includes Mobbie, because he’s missed one or two games.

“Just because he’s not played in the past two games we have to take him out of the team? [Themba] Zwane is not playing at [Mamelodi] Sundowns but I’m not taking him out of the team. This is not the way, too, for Mobbie.

“It’s important that you keep your players and have a standard team and standard selection. It’s very important.

“But I agree that if some of those players are not playing for four or five weeks, it’s difficult for me to keep such players. But it’s not because suddenly he has not been playing for two games, then I have to change.

“There are some players in the squad I selected who didn’t play last week and one of them is Zwane.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

I’m smarter now: Bafana coach Broos on turning down Algeria game

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos declined an offer to play a friendly against Algeria this month, citing rigorous travelling on the continent and a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana coach Broos explains continued snub of Kodisang and Mothiba

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why he hasn’t called up some of South Africa’s high-profile overseas-based players including ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs coach Zwane respects opinion of Bafana counterpart Broos on Maart

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he respects the decision of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in overlooking midfielder Yusuf Maart in his squad ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | I feel the love at Orlando Pirates, says Kermit Erasmus

The former Bafana Bafana striker helped his team lift a second trophy in seven years on Saturday.
Sport
3 days ago

Broos names Pirates’ red-hot Saleng in Bafana squad for November games

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 23-man final squad to play Mozambique and Angola in two friendlies on November 17 and 20 at Mbombela ...
Sport
4 days ago

WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI

Siyabonga Nomvethe has picked a Best XI from his successful career, which is made up largely of players he played with at Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana ...
Sport
4 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | After almost two years Broos’s Bafana cup doesn’t exactly runneth over

Meanwhile, the coach thinks he’s pulling the wool over our eyes with Sierra Leone and Botswana
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. What do Orlando Pirates players eat before a big game? Here’s a glimpse Soccer
  3. VAR to be trialled during Saturday's ‘beer cup’ Soccer
  4. We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma Soccer
  5. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm