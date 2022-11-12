Soccer

Pirates to meet Sundowns in ‘beer cup’ final

12 November 2022 - 15:02 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT FNB STADIUM
Miguel Timm of Orlando Pirates challenges Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs during their Carling Black Label Cup clash at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will play against Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Carling Black Label Cup after a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns booked a place in the final with a comfortable 3-0 win over AmaZulu in the first semifinal.

This largely uninspiring second semifinal was deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes and Pirates advanced after Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlati missed his spot-kick during the sudden death.

In the shoot-out, Cole Alexander, Samkelo Zwane, Yusuf Maart, Mduduzi Shabalala and Dillan Solomons scored for Amakhosi with Hlanti’s effort going over the crossbar.

Sundowns wallop AmaZulu 3-0 to qualify for final of the 'beer cup'

Mamelodi Sundowns breezed into the final of the Carling Black Label Cup with a commanding 3-0 win over a disjointed AmaZulu FC on Saturday.
Sport
8 hours ago

Pirates players were accurate with their dead balls as Deon Hotto, Kabelo Dlamini, Tepelo Xoki, Collins Makgaka, Zakhele Lepasa and Vincent Pule managed to put the ball in the back of the net.

One of the highlights of the match was veteran defender Eric Mathoho making a strong case to Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane for more playing opportunities with an assured performance.

Mathoho, who has only made one appearance for Amakhosi in all competitions this season, was in the starting line-up during this match where they lost to their bitter rivals.

Playing in the heart of the defence with Edmilson Dove, Mathoho issued a reminder to Zwane that he wants to play a role for the team during the second round of the campaign.

We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is among the first high-profile South Africans to offer compassion and support to the Proteas' Temba Bavuma.
Sport
2 days ago

Some of the Chiefs players who got rare starting opportunities, in this team that was selected by fans, were Njabulo Ngcobo, Phathutshedzo Nange and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

For Pirates, their fans picked Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa, Paseka Mako, Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe to get their rare starts ahead of the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Hotto, Dlamini and Lepasa.

Penalty Shoot-outs

Chiefs: Alexander (scored), Zwane (scored), Maart (scored), Shabalala (scored), Solomons (scored), Hlanti (missed)     

Pirates: Hotto (scored), Dlamini (scored), Xoki (scored), Makgaka (scored), Lepasa (scored), Pule (scored)

