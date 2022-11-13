I was disappointed at how Erasmus spoke to me: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena described his team's 4-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup final at FNB Stadium on Saturday as bittersweet after he was involved in an exchange of words with his former player, Kermit Erasmus.
Pirates lost defender Tapelo Xoki to a red card after 21 minutes for an unsporting tackle on Haashim Domingo and a heated verbal spat ensued between Bucs substitute Erasmus and Mokwena on the touch line.
Xoki’s dismissal proved to be the turning point of the match as the Brazilians went on to completely dominate Pirates and scored goals through Sphelele Mkhulise, Grant Kekana and a brace from emerging attacker Cassius Mailula.
Asked about the spat with Erasmus, who left Chloorkop under a cloud in August, Mokwena said it was disappointing because it should have been clear to all that Xoki’s tackle on Domingo was dangerous.
“I'm very disappointing because the tackle was not something you don’t want to see from an opponent,” he said.
“Career-threatening situations like that shouldn’t be applauded, it was just a bit of a disappointment. I was disappointed at how he [Erasmus] spoke to me - I just felt I didn’t deserve that and especially from him.
“Maybe that’s why I feel in this moment bittersweet, because I know what the club [Sundowns] has done for him and what I have personally done for him. I cannot sit here and speak about some of the things but it's OK - I suppose that’s what life is about. We take it in on the chin and we move.”
Mokwena said the extent of Domingo’s injury will be made known this week after further examinations by the medical team.
“No diagnosis has been made on Haashim Domingo at the moment - to respond on that will just be mere speculation on my part.
“The medical department will be on top of it, the good thing is we have a couple of weeks now were we can get some rest. We will come back and start preparing for the second part of the season.”
Sundowns reached the final with a 3-0 semifinal win against AmaZulu in the morning, while Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 6-5 on penalties.
The single-day friendly tournament preceded a seven-week domestic break for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.