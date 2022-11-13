I was disappointed at how Erasmus spoke to me: Sundowns coach Mokwena

“Maybe that’s why I feel in this moment bittersweet, because I know what the club [Sundowns] has done for him and what I have personally done for him. I cannot sit here and speak about some of the things but it's OK - I suppose that’s what life is about. We take it in on the chin and we move.”

Mokwena said the extent of Domingo’s injury will be made known this week after further examinations by the medical team.

“No diagnosis has been made on Haashim Domingo at the moment - to respond on that will just be mere speculation on my part.

“The medical department will be on top of it, the good thing is we have a couple of weeks now were we can get some rest. We will come back and start preparing for the second part of the season.”

Sundowns reached the final with a 3-0 semifinal win against AmaZulu in the morning, while Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 6-5 on penalties.

The single-day friendly tournament preceded a seven-week domestic break for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.