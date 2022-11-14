Addo surprises naming uncapped pair in Ghana’s World Cup squad

Kamal Sowah’s form for Club Brugge in the Uefa Champions League has won him a World Cup call-up for Ghana after the uncapped striker was on Monday included in the country’s squad for Qatar.

The 22-year-old was a surprise selection as coach Otto Addo named his 26-man squad for the tournament, where the Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Sowah has impressed as the Belgian club reached the last-16 of the Champions League, knocking out Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in the process.

There was also a first call up for midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, 22, who has been a regular for Racing Lens this season as they have moved to second in the French Ligue 1 standings.