Addo surprises naming uncapped pair in Ghana’s World Cup squad

14 November 2022 - 14:52 By Reuters
Image: Joris Verwijst/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Kamal Sowah’s form for Club Brugge in the Uefa Champions League has won him a World Cup call-up for Ghana after the uncapped striker was on Monday included in the country’s squad for Qatar.

The 22-year-old was a surprise selection as coach Otto Addo named his 26-man squad for the tournament, where the Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Sowah has impressed as the Belgian club reached the last-16 of the Champions League, knocking out Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in the process.

There was also a first call up for midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, 22, who has been a regular for Racing Lens this season as they have moved to second in the French Ligue 1 standings.

Former Spain international Inaki Williams and England Under-21 international Tariq Lamptey, who threw in their lot with Ghana two months ago, were both included but the Black Stars failed to persuade England international Callum Hudson Odoi to switch his allegiance.

Ghana have been forced to name three inexperienced goalkeepers after their first two choices — Jojo Wollacott from Charlton Athletic and South Africa-based Richard Ofori — were both injured in club action.

The squad will be captained by Dede Ayew, who was part of the team that reached the quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010 — only the third time an African nation has reached the last-eight of a World Cup.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday with the Group A game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (7pm in Qatar, 6pm SA time).

Ghana kick off their tournament against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Ghana World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens)

Forwards: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

