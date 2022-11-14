He said Pirates “pleaded guilty” and, “having listened to the submissions by both parties’ representatives”, the PSL DC sanctioned Bucs “a R200,000 monetary fine half of which is suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period”.
Pirates fined R100,000 for pitch invasion after win against Sundowns
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have been fined an effective R100,000 for a pitch invasion by their fans after their 3-0 MTN8 semifinal second leg victory against Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium last month.
The result in Polokwane on October 22 saw Pirates progress 4-1 on aggregate to the final, where Bucs beat AmaZulu 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu said the sanction was handed down in a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing on Monday morning.
“I can confirm Orlando Pirates appeared before the PSL DC to answer for spectator misbehaviour in that their supporters invaded the pitch after the final whistle in the MTN8 fixture at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 22,” Majavu said.
He said Pirates “pleaded guilty” and, “having listened to the submissions by both parties’ representatives”, the PSL DC sanctioned Bucs “a R200,000 monetary fine half of which is suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period”.
“Effectively they would have to pay R100,000 plus 50% of the costs of the DC hearing.
“I wish to make a plea to fans to refrain from behaving in a manner that would land the teams they claim to love in hot water, because according to the rules of the league that amounts to strict liability and it matters not how many fans invaded the pitch.
“Even one fan who unlawfully invades the pitch can land their clubs in serious trouble that may result in excessive fines. This can hardly be good for the interests of football, especially the club you claim to support.”
Pirates return from the seven-week break for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar with a tasty DStv Premiership rematch against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on December 31.
