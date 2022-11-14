Soccer

Thuram and Disasi complete France’s World Cup squad, Kimpembe ruled out

14 November 2022 - 15:07 By Reuters
Marcus Thuram of France scores his team's third penalty in the shoot-out of the Uefa Euro 2020 Championship last-16 match against Switzerland at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania on June 28 2021.
Image: Marko Djurica - Pool/Getty Images

Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and Monaco defender Axel Disasi were called up to play the World Cup with France, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Thuram is the 26th player who will make the trip to Qatar, where France will be looking to retain their title.

Disasi made the squad after Paris St-Germain centreback Presnel Kimpembe ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury, the FFF said.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday with the Group A game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (7pm in Qatar, 6pm SA time).

Defending champions France kick off their Group D campaign Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Monday (6pm SA time).

Denmark meet Tunisia in Monday's earlier Group D game at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan (3pm SA time). 

France World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Axel Disasi, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Thuram

