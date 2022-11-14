Thuram and Disasi complete France’s World Cup squad, Kimpembe ruled out

Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and Monaco defender Axel Disasi were called up to play the World Cup with France, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Thuram is the 26th player who will make the trip to Qatar, where France will be looking to retain their title.

Disasi made the squad after Paris St-Germain centreback Presnel Kimpembe ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury, the FFF said.