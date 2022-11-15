Ghana can go far at the World Cup: coach Addo

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo believes his team can make a significant impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the Black Stars prepare for their fourth finals at the global tournament.

Addo, with no previous senior coaching experience, took charge of Ghana in February after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac following their group stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

“We can beat anyone. It's up to the players, not me. It’s their performances that have brought them this far. They have the quality, with or without me,” Addo told the Fifa website.

“I’m responsible for putting them in the right positions so that they can produce their best performances, with and without the ball. They have to be able to play together.”

Addo, who is combining his role as talent manager at Borussia Dortmund with the national team job, will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 before they face South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.