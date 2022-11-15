Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked fierce debate with a tell-all interview in which he criticised former and current coaches, players and club owners.
The Portuguese forward sat down with controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan for an explosive chat about his life at Manchester United.
Ronaldo returned to the club in August last year but has had an underwhelming second season at the club.
The full interview will air later this week. In snippets shared online Ronaldo takes aim at coach Erik Ten Hag.
“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”
When asked if he thought some were trying to push him out of the club, Ronaldo said he felt betrayed.
“Yes, not only the coach [Ten Hag], but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed. Yes, I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too.”
His comments drew a flood of reactions online, with his name topping the South African Twitter trends list.
Some said he was right to speak his mind, while others said he had gone too far and should keep his tell-alls for a book after retirement.
POLL | Did Ronaldo go too far with his tell-all interview?
Image: David Klein/Reuters
Sources told ESPN Ten Hag met with Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough. He apparently told them Ronaldo had gone too far and should not play for the club again.
The club has said it would it would respond after “the full facts have been established”.
“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”
