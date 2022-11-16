Soccer

WATCH | A comprehensive video guide to Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

16 November 2022 - 14:40 By Reuters
An aerial view taken by dron of Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar at sunrise on June 20 2022. The 80,000-seat stadium, designed by Foster + Partners studio, will host the final game of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
An aerial view taken by dron of Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar at sunrise on June 20 2022. The 80,000-seat stadium, designed by Foster + Partners studio, will host the final game of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

Qatar has spent a fortune on its gleaming stadiums for the 2022 World Cup that starts on Sunday.

The hosts kick off the tournament at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with their Group A match against Ecuador (7pm on Qatar, 6pm SA time). 

Eight stadiums in Doha will host 64 matches and the unique nature of the tournament, which is being held in one location, allows fans to attend more than one game a day, with the venues a maximum of one hour's drive from each other.

The following is the guide to the stadiums that will host matches in tournament, the final of which will be played at Lusail Stadium on December 18:

 

LUSAIL STADIUM

Capacity: 80,000

Location: 15km north of central Doha

Lusail Stadium is the largest venue for the tournament and will host the World Cup final . It is accessible by a metro line (Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line) and will host matches in all rounds of the competition.

Matches:

Nov. 22: Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Nov. 24: Brazil v Serbia

Nov. 26: Argentina v Mexico

Nov. 28: Portugal v Uruguay

Nov. 30: Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Dec. 2: Cameroon v Brazil

Dec. 6: Last-16 game

Dec. 9: Quarterfinal

Dec. 13: First semifinal

Dec. 18: Final

 

AL BAYT STADIUM

Capacity: 60,000

Location: 40km north of Doha

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The hosts say that after the World Cup, its upper tier of modular seating will be removed and given to developing countries.

Matches:

Nov. 20: Qatar v Ecuador

Nov. 23: Morocco v Croatia

Nov. 25: England v US

Nov. 27: Spain v Germany

Nov. 29: Netherlands v Qatar

Dec. 1: Costa Rica v Germany

Dec. 4: Last-16 game

Dec. 10: Quarterfinal

Dec. 14: Second semifinal

 

EDUCATION CITY STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Doha

Inaugurated in 2020, the venue has already hosted the Fifa Club World Cup where Bayern Munich won the title in February 2021. The venue is a stone's throw away from the metro line (Education City Station, Green Line) and will be in use until the quarterfinals.

Matches:

Nov. 22: Denmark v Tunisia

Nov. 24: Uruguay v South Korea

Nov. 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia

Nov. 28: South Korea v Ghana

Nov. 30: Tunisia v France

Dec. 2: South Korea v Portugal

Dec. 6: Last-16 game

Dec. 9: Quarterfinal

 

STADIUM 974

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 5km from the airport

This temporary stadium is situated near the seafront corniche and is uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers (the number is also the international dialling code of Qatar). The stadium is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold line).

Matches:

Nov. 22: Mexico v Poland

Nov. 24: Portugal v Ghana

Nov. 26: France v Denmark

Nov. 28: Brazil v Switzerland

Nov. 30: Poland v Argentina

Dec. 2: Serbia v Switzerland

Dec. 5: Last-16 game

 

KHALIFA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 11km from central Doha

Built in 1976, Khalifa Stadium has already hosted multiple games long before. It is the cornerstone of Qatar’s sporting tradition.

The oldest stadium on Doha, the Khalifa International Stadium was built in 1976 for the Asian Games and has since been renovated and reopened in 2017. It has hosted the Fifa Club World Cup and the 2011 Asian Cup, with the final being played in front of over 37,000 fans.

The venue is situated near the Sports City Metro station (Gold line) and will host the match for third place.

Matches:

Nov. 21: England v Iran

Nov. 23: Germany v Japan

Nov. 25: Netherlands v Ecuador

Nov. 27: Croatia v Canada

Nov. 29: Ecuador v Senegal

Dec. 1: Japan v Spain

Dec. 3: Last-16 game

Dec. 17: Third-place game

 

AHMAD BIN ALI STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Rayyan, 20km west of Doha

Located in Al Rayyan at the gateway to the desert, the design of Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is comprised patterns that characterise different aspects of the country.

Inaugurated in December 2020, it hosted the final of the Amir Cup — Qatar's domestic cup — and Club World Cup games. Nearly half of the seats will be dismantled and given to football projects outside Qatar.

The venue is located near the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).

Matches:

Nov. 21: US v Wales

Nov. 23: Belgium v Canada

Nov. 25: Wales v Iran

Nov. 27: Japan v Costa Rica

Nov. 29: Wales v England

Dec. 1: Croatia v Belgium

Dec. 3: Last-16 game

 

AL THUMAMA STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 10km south of Doha, 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport.

Al Thumama Stadium's white cladding is inspired by the gahfiya, a traditional woven cap worn for centuries by men in many Arab countries.

The circular design of the stadium is inspired by the 'gahfiya', a the traditional woven cap worn by boys and men in the Middle East. This stadium's capacity will also be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.

Matches:

Nov. 21: Senegal v Netherlands

Nov. 23: Spain v Costa Rica

Nov. 25: Qatar v Senegal

Nov. 27: Belgium v Morocco

Nov. 29: Iran v US

Dec. 1: Canada v Morocco

Dec. 4: Last-16 game

Dec. 10: Quarterfinal

 

AL JANOUB STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Wakrah, 30 minutes from central Doha

Al Janoub Stadium was designed by world famous architects Zaha Hadid from the inspiration of the hulls of Arab dhow sailing boats.

The stadium design takes inspiration from the 'dhow' pearl fishing boats and has a roof that looks like sails. It was inaugurated in 2019, hosting the Amir Cup final. The stadium's capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup with the seats to be donated to projects overseas.

Matches:

Nov. 22: France v Australia

Nov. 24: Switzerland v Cameroon

Nov. 26: Tunisia v Australia

Nov. 28: Cameroon v Serbia

Nov. 30: Australia v Denmark

Dec. 2: Ghana v Uruguay

Dec. 5: Last-16 game

READ MORE

Qatar 2022 | Group G: Cameroon entirely capable of upsetting Brazil and the apple cart

Brazil take their strongest combination to a Fifa World Cup in many editions at Qatar 2022 and are the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the trophy.
Sport
2 days ago

R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup

Perhaps the best thing about Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar is that fans will be spared the outrageously ...
Sport
1 week ago

Will you be glued to a screen? Here’s how many South Africans are planning to watch the World Cup

Are you planning to skip work or school to watch games?
Sport
8 hours ago

Qatar World Cup set to defy controversy and break revenue record

The Soccer World Cup in Qatar is expected to shrug off controversies about the host nation’s human rights conduct to deliver record revenue for ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Qatar 2022 | The major players who will be missing in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20, will see some of the best players missing the tournament due to injury.
Sport
6 days ago

Qatar 2022 | Here’s a winning 11 of the most charming soccer stars on (and off) the field

It's not just physique that makes these stars stand out, but their love for charity and family.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I was disappointed at how Erasmus spoke to me': Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  2. PODCAST | 'I was called a sell-out because I was working with Luyt': Sono Soccer
  3. WATCH | Punches fly between Pirates and Sundowns fans at FNB Stadium Soccer
  4. 'It was too much for us': Riveiro after Sundowns down Pirates in 'beer cup' Soccer
  5. PODCAST | ‘Ten Hag must work for his legacy, not drag an icon’ — Robert Marawa ... Soccer

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved