WATCH | A comprehensive video guide to Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar has spent a fortune on its gleaming stadiums for the 2022 World Cup that starts on Sunday.

The hosts kick off the tournament at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with their Group A match against Ecuador (7pm on Qatar, 6pm SA time).

Eight stadiums in Doha will host 64 matches and the unique nature of the tournament, which is being held in one location, allows fans to attend more than one game a day, with the venues a maximum of one hour's drive from each other.

The following is the guide to the stadiums that will host matches in tournament, the final of which will be played at Lusail Stadium on December 18:

LUSAIL STADIUM

Capacity: 80,000

Location: 15km north of central Doha