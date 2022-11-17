Bafana Bafana starlet Hlongwane's brace sinks Mozambique in Mbombela

Strong mentality and a positive attitude helped Bafana Bafana beat spirited Mozambique 2-1 in their international friendly match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Thursday night.

Bafana came from a goal down to register their third victory in a row after they defeated Sierra Leone (4-0) and Botswana (1-0) in their September friendlies, a feat that South Africa hasn’t managed in a while.

Minnesota FC forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored a brace in the space of three minutes in the second half (57th and 60th minutes) while Nelson Divrassone scored for Mozambique early in the clash (14th).

Hlongwane, the 22-year-old Bafana striking talent who left for Major League Soccer from Maritzburg in January, looked to have improved a lot as a player.