Bafana Bafana starlet Hlongwane's brace sinks Mozambique in Mbombela
Strong mentality and a positive attitude helped Bafana Bafana beat spirited Mozambique 2-1 in their international friendly match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Thursday night.
Bafana came from a goal down to register their third victory in a row after they defeated Sierra Leone (4-0) and Botswana (1-0) in their September friendlies, a feat that South Africa hasn’t managed in a while.
Minnesota FC forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored a brace in the space of three minutes in the second half (57th and 60th minutes) while Nelson Divrassone scored for Mozambique early in the clash (14th).
Hlongwane, the 22-year-old Bafana striking talent who left for Major League Soccer from Maritzburg in January, looked to have improved a lot as a player.
Bafana are using these international friendlies to prepare for their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia in March.
Heading into the clash Bafana coach Hugo Broos insisted he is not just looking for a win, but good performances too.
While they had to come from a goal down, Broos will be pleased with the fight shown by his men in recovering from that and at how South Africa controlled the game and played a high-pressing game for most of the match.
Bafana started the match having a fair share of the possession, but it wasn’t at the right places, which they were able to fix as the game progressed.
They struggled to get into the final third where they had Zakhele Lepasa and Themba Zwane wide, Monnapule Saleng at striker and Hlongwane playing behind him.
While not being able to break Mozambique’s stubborn defence, Broos’ men made a few mistakes at the back, one of which led to the visitors’ early goal.
The Mambas strike by Divrassone came from a sloppy back-pass from Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Rushine de Reuck to club teammate, goalkeeper and SA captain Ronwen Williams after 12 minutes.
Divrassone intercepted the pass and rounded off Williams to put the Mambas ahead.
In fact, Mozambique should have opened the scoring as early as five minutes through Isac De Carvhalo who hit the upright after another Bafana mistake at the back.
Though SA didn’t score in the opening half, they created a few half-chances but just could not break Mozambique's solid defence.
The home side continued their high-pressing game in the second half and it paid off when Hlongwane equalised.
The US-based forward was set up by right-back Nyiko Mobbie to score from close range.
Despite levelling the score, SA did not take the foot of the pedal applying their positive approach. That saw Hlongwane complete his brace three minutes later and the hosts took the lead.
Broos will be justified if he feels that his men left a few goals on the park as there were other chances for players such as another Downs man, midfielder Teboho Mokoena.
The coach will be hoping for more of the same when South Africa meet Angola in their second friendly at the same venue on Sunday (2.30pm).