I'm not here for the money: Broos on why he will stick it out as Bafana coach

As an experienced coach, Broos understands the job comes with criticism. However, he feels his critics have been unfair in most cases.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says having a point to prove and not being driven by love for money is the reason he sticks it out in the tough, criticism-heavy job as South Africa's national team coach.
Broos has been much criticised since taking over as coach in May last year, though it is debatable he has had any more or less than previous incumbents in the national hot seat.
Broos has been criticised for his selection process, his comments about the state of local football and the performance of the national team, especially against stronger teams.
During his prematch press conference for the friendly against Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday night (8.30pm) Broos was asked what has kept him going despite receiving little love from South Africans.
As an experienced coach, Broos understands the job comes with criticism. However, he feels his critics have been unfair in most cases.
Tau should leave Ahly if he is not going to play there: Bafana coach Broos
“It’s not fair when you lose 5-0 to France and say it’s humiliation and [people say] the coach has to be fired. We played against the world champions and everybody forgot that.
“We did a very good job in the [World Cup] qualifiers and lost just one game — yes, it was an important game, against Ghana.
“Ghana is one of the top teams in Africa. France are the world champions. After that we played against Morocco [in a 1-0 away defeat to begin the 2023 Afcon qualifiers] — one of the top teams from Africa, they are going to the World Cup.”
Broos pointed out that countries such as Morocco have an advantage over South Africa because of the number of their players playing in top leagues abroad. In South Africa, you have to dig deep to find a player who is a regular for a club in a top European league.
“This is not fair that when you are building a new team you are asked to beat those teams. And therefore I was frustrated in June and I said some things [about the state of players being produced in South Africa] and I will repeat them because I feel that was the truth.
“But it doesn’t mean I have had enough — not at all. I want to prove something when I’m here and I’m confident we will qualify for Afcon in March.”
Bafana have been hit by withdrawals from the squad of Siphephelo Sithole, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mihlali Mayambela, Terrence Mashego, Thibang Phete and Lyle Foster.
“It’s a pity these players are not there, but on the other side it’s an opportunity for the new players who are here now.
“Let’s be clear, they are not only here because of those injuries but because they have given good performances in the past months for their clubs.”
Broos' intention is to win both friendlies and the victories to be accompanied by top performances.
