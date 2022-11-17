Bafana’s first choice keeper feels he’s benefited as a player from working with the coach who won the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Cameroon.
Listen to his message, says Bafana skipper Williams on Broos
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams says while national team coach Hugo Broos comes across as harsh sometimes, most of the things he says are the truth and reality of South African football.
During his time as Bafana coach, Broos — preparing his team this week for Thursday night’s friendly against Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium (8.30pm) — has been criticised for a number of things, including his comments about the standard of football and players in the country.
Williams believes instead of attacking the coach, the public should listen to his message. The SuperSport United goalkeeper is adamant Broos is doing his best to improve South African soccer.
“People need to understand and listen to the message he is trying to get across,” Williams said. “I know sometimes it sounds a bit harsh, but it’s the truth and the reality.
“I can speak for him because I have worked with him for more than a year now and he is an amazing guy.
“He loves South African football players and the country’s people. He just wants to see the best for South Africa and you can see the amount of opportunities he has given to so many players.
“There are guys who thought they would never get the opportunity and they are playing. We need to give him the respect he deserves.
“He has done extremely well. We obviously came just short [in World Cup qualifiers] but we can build and learn from that.”
Bafana’s first choice keeper feels he’s benefited as a player from working with the coach who won the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Cameroon.
“The ambition he has rubs off on us players. We proved that in the World Cup qualifying campaign — nobody gave us an opportunity but he gave us all that belief that we could achieve good things.
“The thing we have where we keep going, we get that from the coach because he always says even when you are failing you must continue believing and dreaming big.”
Broos’s young Bafana ran Ghana close in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group. South Africa bowed out on the same goal difference but less goals scored than the Black Stars due to a controversial 1-0 defeat to Ghana in Cape Coast.
Williams is expected be in goal against Mozambique. Bafana will face Angola in a friendly at the same venue on Sunday (2.30pm).
The two games are preparation for SA’s crucial 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia in March.
