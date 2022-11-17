World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the World Cup in Qatar that starts on Sunday and to December 18.

The hosts kick off the tournament at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with their Group A match against Ecuador (7pm on Qatar, 6pm SA time). The opening ceremony will precede the game.

WHEN WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

* The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3pm in Qatar, 4pm SA time.

* The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on November 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. The opening match was then brought forward by a day.

* Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he will not attend his nation's high-profile opening match against Qatar, citing domestic unrest.