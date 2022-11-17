Soccer

World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

17 November 2022 - 09:09 By Reuters
Singer Shakira performs "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" with South African band Freshlyground during the closing ceremony ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup South Africa ahead of the final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City in Johannesburg on July 11 2010. It has been reported Shakira will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in Doha on Sunday.
Singer Shakira performs "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" with South African band Freshlyground during the closing ceremony ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup South Africa ahead of the final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City in Johannesburg on July 11 2010. It has been reported Shakira will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in Doha on Sunday.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the World Cup in Qatar that starts on Sunday and to December 18.

The hosts kick off the tournament at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor with their Group A match against Ecuador (7pm on Qatar, 6pm SA time). The opening ceremony will precede the game.

 

WHEN WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

* The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3pm in Qatar, 4pm SA time.

* The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on November 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. The opening match was then brought forward by a day.

* Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he will not attend his nation's high-profile opening match against Qatar, citing domestic unrest.

WHERE WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha.

* Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.

 

WHO WILL BE PERFORMING AT THE OPENING CEREMONY?

* Fifa are yet to announce a full list of performers for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

* South Korea's BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, will perform at the ceremony.

* Other names reported to be involved in the opening ceremony include Colombian pop star Shakira, who sang the 2010 World Cup's official song, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi, according to The Telegraph.

* British singer Dua Lipa denied a report that she was set to perform at the ceremony.

* Singer Rod Stewart told The Times he had turned down an offer of “over $1m” R21m to perform in Qatar.

 

WHO PERFORMED AT THE 2018 WORLD CUP OPENING CEREMONY?

* The 2018 World Cup in Russia kicked off with a ceremony in Moscow headlined by British pop star Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave speeches at the opening ceremony.

READ MORE

WATCH | A comprehensive video guide to Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar has spent a fortune on its gleaming stadiums for the 2022 World Cup that starts on Sunday.
Sport
22 hours ago

R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup

Perhaps the best thing about Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar is that fans will be spared the outrageously ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Will you be glued to a screen? Here’s how many South Africans are planning to watch the World Cup

Are you planning to skip work or school to watch games?
Sport
1 day ago

Netherlands to auction their World Cup shirts to support migrant workers

The shirts worn by the Netherlands team during the World Cup will be auctioned to support migrant workers in Qatar, the Dutch Football Association ...
Sport
1 day ago

Qatar authorities apologise for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Fifa boss Infantino urges World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

The chief of soccer's world governing body Fifa issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PODCAST | 'I was called a sell-out because I was working with Luyt': Sono Soccer
  2. ‘Only GOAT Benni is safe’ — Ronaldo urged not to come for McCarthy in tell-all Soccer
  3. CSA selector Mpitsang disappointed by Proteas star Shamsi’s tweets Cricket
  4. 'I was disappointed at how Erasmus spoke to me': Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  5. PODCAST | ‘Ten Hag must work for his legacy, not drag an icon’ — Robert Marawa ... Soccer

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved