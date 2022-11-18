Former Sundowns captain Kekana says emerging attacker Mailula must be protected

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has said that a ring of steel must be erected around emerging attacker Cassius Mailula to protect him from the trappings of fame.

The 21-year-old Mailula has impressed during seven appearances for the Brazilians in all competitions this season where he has scored three goals and Kekana believes he can establish himself as a key member of the team if he stays on the straight and narrow.

“At this moment he is on the right track because he is giving performances every match that he plays,” he said.

“The hyping part is up to the media on how you hype him up, we are talking about an 18-year-old who needs to be guided properly because one big article can destroy the poor kid.