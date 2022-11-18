Former Sundowns captain Kekana says emerging attacker Mailula must be protected
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has said that a ring of steel must be erected around emerging attacker Cassius Mailula to protect him from the trappings of fame.
The 21-year-old Mailula has impressed during seven appearances for the Brazilians in all competitions this season where he has scored three goals and Kekana believes he can establish himself as a key member of the team if he stays on the straight and narrow.
“At this moment he is on the right track because he is giving performances every match that he plays,” he said.
“The hyping part is up to the media on how you hype him up, we are talking about an 18-year-old who needs to be guided properly because one big article can destroy the poor kid.
“I see how he plays and I like how he applies himself in matches. I like his attitude and if he stays true to the process I think he will be a big thing in South African football if he continues to work extra hard.
“He’s got an eye for goal, as you may have seen in the last matches that he played, he is exciting and you can tell the kid enjoys playing football. The hyping part, I cannot control that, it is up to him how he accepts and takes it but without a doubt he is a good player.”
Kekana said the environment is good at Sundowns and he will also benefit from playing in the Caf Champions League this season.
“The structure is good, you must remember that they are fortunate to play in the Champions League and if you play in that space continuously you stand a chance of developing as a player because of the different game modes that are applied at that tournament.
“He is a kid who needs to be guided properly and you will only get experience on the field of play. If he continues to play like he has been doing, I am sure he is going to develop properly and be a good player for the country.
“At this moment I have no doubt that he will blossom because of his attitude, having seen the matches he has played so far.”