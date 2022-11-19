Soccer

Pirates star Miguel Timm impresses Bafana coach Hugo Broos

19 November 2022 - 12:38 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana midfielder Miguel Timm during the international friendly match against Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on November 17, 2022.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is one of the players who have left a good impression on Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who is confident about qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Timm has been in great form since signing for Pirates at the beginning of the season from Marumo Gallants and his purple passage earned him a maiden call-up to Bafana at the age of 31.

On his national team debut, Timm was a key figure in the 2-1 victory over Mozambique where Bafana displayed good football and dominated the match for most of the friendly clash.

Broos was happy that Timm was able to perform the same way he does for his club when wearing national team colours.

“I said that in September that there are some players who are not able to do in the national team what they are doing in their clubs,” Broos said after the game against Mozambique.

“People were angry when I said that, but you can see that this is a level higher than the PSL.

“You need players who can give the same performance for their clubs and also on this (international) level. Today, I saw players who can do that,” he said.

“I saw new players and if I can mention one, it is Timm.

“Timm played a very good game.

“You saw what he did at Pirates and he also did the same thing here. That means that he can play on this level.

“It’s not only him, but I’m giving an example. That is what we have to work on, having players that are not only good in the PSL but also internationally.”

Broos says playing in the MLS has made Bafana star Hlongwane a top modern player

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s move to the Major League Soccer has made the starlet a better and dangerous player.
Sport
1 day ago

While Timm is still a fresh face at Pirates, it has been noticeable when he is not on the field.

The former Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants player was instrumental in Pirates’ MTN8 impressive campaign.

He is looking to be part of Broos’ long-term plan which includes qualifying for the Afcon against Liberia in March.

The coach said if his men can give another great performance against Angola at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (2.30pm), he will be confident they are ready for Liberia.

The Angolans are likely to be a tougher opponent than Mozambique and that will give the South Africans a clear picture about where they are in terms of readiness.

