Points at premium for US and Wales in high-stakes World Cup opener

With Page boasting a settled core of players, many of whom gained vital big-tournament experience through the last two European Championship campaigns, Wales will have reason for quiet confidence on their return to soccer's showpiece event.

Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson are among the younger talents who have stepped up of late, allowing Page to be less reliant on veterans Bale and Ramsey, although their form and fitness will still be vital to Wales's campaign in Qatar.

With the old guard finally realising their World Cup dream in the twilight of their careers, Ramsey paid tribute to former manager Gary Speed for laying the foundation for Wales's upturn in fortunes before his death in 2011.

“Gary is always in our thoughts with everything that we have done,” Ramsey said. “If you look at where we are now, you can see it has Gary's fingerprints all over it. He was the one who got things moving for us.

“Gary had this way about him that you would believe anything that he would say. One of the targets that he set when he first came in was to qualify for that World Cup [in 2014].

“We didn't manage to do so, so this makes it even more special that we have actually gone on to do that now. This means everything.”