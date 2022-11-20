Soccer

Valencia leads Ecuador to 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

20 November 2022 - 20:09 By Reuters
Enner Valencia of Ecuador scores his sides second goal in the Group A Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 match against hosts Qatarat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 2022.
Enner Valencia of Ecuador scores his sides second goal in the Group A Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 match against hosts Qatarat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 2022.
Image: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Ecuador eased past World Cup debutants Qatar 2-0 on Sunday with two goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia in a first opening game defeat for a host nation in the tournament's history.

Qatar are the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening game

Ecuador's all-time top scorer, nicknamed “Superman” at home, scored an early penalty and added a well-taken 31st-minute header to give the South Americans a commanding first-half lead as the Qataris looked overcome by the enormity of the occasion.

It could have been even worse for the hosts in front of a 67,372 crowd at the tent-shaped Al Bayt stadium had Valencia, 33, not had a third minute header disallowed for a marginal offside after goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb had flapped at the ball.

It was Alsheeb who later tripped Valencia when he was through on goal and then dived the wrong way as the Ecuadorean coolly dispatched the resulting penalty in the 16th minute.

For his second, Valencia was unmarked but still showed great technique to stoop and take Angelo Preciado's cross almost from behind him to head past Alsheeb again.

That goal killed the Group A game as a contest and the second half was played at a slow pace, with many Qataris leaving before the end as Ecuador's fans chanted “Ole!”

Despite an enviously long time to bond and train together, including summer camps in Europe, Qatar looked largely toothless. Almoez Ali had their best chance at the end of the first half, heading wide but then judged offside.

Mohammed Muntari also fired over in the dying minutes.

Both sides now have to play Senegal and the Netherlands in the group stage, with Qatar's chances of picking up points or qualifying looking slim on this performance.

Ecuador are dreaming of surpassing their best ever previous World Cup showing when they reached the last-16 in 2006.

READ MORE

All the World Cup groups profiled and in video

TimeLIVE has profiled all eight groups for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
Sport
8 hours ago

All the Qatar 2022 World Cup squads

Here is a full list of all the 26-man squads of the 32 teams taking part in the 2022 World Cup.
Sport
10 hours ago

England enter World Cup with lowered expectations as they face troubled Iran

England could not have done a better job of lowering expectations than by going six competitive games without a win heading into the 2022 Qatar World ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Qatar players' dream a culmination of years of sacrifice, says coach Sanchez

Qatar's players have long been preparing together for the hosts' World Cup opener and coach Felix Sanchez said on Saturday that he hoped the "massive ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Points at premium for US and Wales in high-stakes World Cup opener

The US and Wales head into Monday's 2022 World Cup clash (9pm SA time) knowing that victory could decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, with ...
Sport
5 hours ago

‘R128m bribe’ rocks World Cup opener — Here’s what Fifa is reportedly doing to fight match-fixing

Author, strategic political affairs expert and regional head of the British Centre for Middle East Studies and Research Amjad Taha alleged the host ...
Sport
2 days ago

All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results

Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Only GOAT Benni is safe’ — Ronaldo urged not to come for McCarthy in tell-all Soccer
  2. ‘R128m bribe’ rocks World Cup opener — Here’s what Fifa is reportedly doing to ... Soccer
  3. Chiefs ‘arrogance’ stymies Blom contract talks Sport
  4. World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing? Soccer
  5. Bok legend Stefan Terblanche says Erasmus fighting futile battle with World ... Rugby

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...