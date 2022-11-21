The 2022 Qatar World Cup started with its opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, followed by the opening match in which the hosts lost 2-0 to Ecuador.
This is how 2022’s opening day unfolded in pictures:
IN PICS | Qatar 2022 opening day, ceremony and match
Image: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Image: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
Image: Elsa/Getty Images
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Image: Elsa/Getty Images
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images
Image: Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Image: Elsa/Getty Images
Image: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Image: ANP via Getty Images
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
