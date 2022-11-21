Soccer

IN PICS | Qatar 2022 opening day, ceremony and match

21 November 2022 - 11:05 By Sports staff
A general interior view during the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 2022.
Image: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The 2022 Qatar World Cup started with its opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, followed by the opening match in which the hosts lost 2-0 to Ecuador.

This is how 2022’s opening day unfolded in pictures:

Amiri Guards wearing assault rifles outside the stadium prior to the World Cup opening ceremony and Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.
Image: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
A performer outside Al Bayt stadium before the World Cup opening ceremony and first match.
Image: Elsa/Getty Images
Fans arrive at the tent-shaped Al Bayt Stadium before to the opening ceremony.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
France 1998 World Cup winner Marcel Desailly with the Fifa World Cup trophy prior to the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.
Image: Elsa/Getty Images
Performers during the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Inflatable mascots from previous World Cups, including South Africa 2010's Zakumi, during the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images
US actor Morgan Freeman performs in the Wolrd Cup opening ceremony.
Image: Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Dancers during the opening ceremony at World Cup Qatar 2022.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Performers during the opening ceremony.
Image: Elsa/Getty Images
A view of the World Cup opening ceremony.
Image: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Qatar fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the first game.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
An inflatable World Cup trophy ahead of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 opening match on November 20 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images
Ecuador fans during the World Cup Group A match against Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium.
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Enner Valencia of Ecuador heads to score his side's second goal in their 2-0 World Cup Group A win against hosts Qatar in the tournament opening game at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20 2022.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Ecuador celebrate Enner Valencia's second goal against hosts Qatar.
Image: ANP via Getty Images
A dejected Bassam Al-Rawi of Qatar during their 2-0 defeat against Ecuador.
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Fireworks during the opening ceremony.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

